Bengals still "high" on Shemar Stewart despite rookie skipping minicamp over contract standoff: Insider

Despite all the drama surrounding Shemar Stewart, the Cincinnati Bengals still believe in their prized draft pick. The defensive end out of Texas A&M was the only first-rounder in 2025 who did not participate in offseason workouts.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Ben Baby reported that Stewart was a close observer during position drills and was also involved in team meetings.

Baby said that, in spite of the relationship between Stewart and the Bengals not being great, it appears as though the organization will try to bury the hatchet.

"Stewart was the only first-round pick who did not participate in offseason workouts, effectively conducting a "hold-in" as he tried to iron out contract language pertaining to guaranteed money that could be voided," Baby said.

"Still, the coaching staff remains high on Stewart."

Cincinnati drafted Stewart to help shoulder the load of Trey Hendrickson on the defensive line. Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks during the 2024 regular season (17.5), with the next highest person on the roster being Joseph Ossai (five).

The Miami-born defensive end had 4.5 sacks with the Aggies in three seasons, along with a combined 65 tackles.

Stewart and Denver Broncos' Jahdae Barron are the only first-rounders in this year’s draft without a contract at the moment.

Shemar Stewart “unlikely” to re-enter 2026 draft

While both sides appear to be far apart from a deal, there could be a scenario where Shemar Stewart decides to go back into the draft in 2026. NBC Sports' analyst Mike Florio, however, believes that it probably won’t happen.

“I think it’s highly unlikely," Florio said on Tuesday, according to Pro Football Focus. "He’d have to sit out the whole year, not play football for a whole year. Give up the signing bonus he’d made this year.

“He was drafted 17th this year. Do you really think if he returns to the draft and doesn’t play football this year, he’s going to be picked in the same spot when he’s competing with guys who did play football this year?”

There is a possibility that he gets traded if Stewart’s camp and the Bengals can’t come to an understanding. If a deal isn’t reached with Cincy and Stewart within 30 days of the first NFL regular season game, then a trade can materialize for Stewart per the collective bargaining agreement.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys meet in the season opener on September 4, meaning the deadline for Stewart will be August 5.

