Bengals' "stubbornness" on Shemar Stewart contract could cost them another playoff berth, warns Mike Florio

According to Mike Florio, the Shemar Stewart contract issue may sabotage Cincinnati's playoff chances in the 2025 NFL season. The veteran NFL analyst believes that the Bengals' contract "stubbornness" with the rookie defensive end could be the blunder that will bite them in January.

The No. 17 pick has missed the entire offseason program over contract language that feels avoidable. That hardline stance contradicts how they handled Amarius Mims’ contract last year.

"For now, the Bengals are opting for stubbornness," Florio wrote on Saturday, via Pro Football Talk. "If they can’t get this worked out before training camp, he’ll be missing some or all of that, too."

After missing the playoffs twice in a row during Joe Burrow’s prime years, many think urgency would be the priority.

"Through it all, he’ll (Stewart) be less ready for Week 1 than he could have been," Florio wrote. "And that’s on the Bengals, especially since their recent practice has been to allow contract squabbles to keep guys from being as ready as they can be for the games that count.

"And, as they learned in 2024, losing one extra game that counts is the thing that can keep a team from making the playoffs."

If this lingers and Stewart's contract issue isn't resolved, the Bengals could watch January football from the couch for a third straight year.

Bengals - Shemar Stewart contract issue

The Shemar Stewart contract issue is not about the money. It’s about the fine print that could void his future guarantees over on-field infractions like helmet-to-helmet hits. This impasse has turned heads in a league where rookie deals are usually straightforward.

Stewart left the Cincinnati Bengals' minicamp on Thursday. During the minicamp week, he addressed the contract issue.

"I’m 100% right," Stewart said on Tuesday, via SI. "It should be a no-brainer. I’m not asking for nothing y’all have never done before. But y’all just want to win arguments more than winning games in my opinion."

Stewart believes the Bengals are trying to set a new precedent with this clause.

