Bengals TE's wife looking to extract family members from war-ravaged Ukraine

The current situation in Ukraine is affecting people worldwide, including a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tight end Drew Sample's wife was born in Ukraine and still has family in the now war-ravaged country.

ESPN Bengals writer Ben Baby wrote a story on the situation and explained that Sample's wife, Angelina, is actively trying to get her family out of the country.

Sample told Fox News:

"For us, we've just been trying to see if there's anything we can do to set up a plan where we can get them to us so they feel comfortable leaving, because it's obviously dangerous for them."

Unfortunately, the story also shared that the Samples are in a tough spot because, realistically, they would need to get the family to the United States.

Cincinnati 🧡🖤 @CincyProblems #Bengals TE Drew Sample and wife Angelina have family currently trapped in Ukraine by Russian forces. They are hoping to safely get them out. #Bengals TE Drew Sample and wife Angelina have family currently trapped in Ukraine by Russian forces. They are hoping to safely get them out. 🙏🇺🇦 https://t.co/cplhgD4BFM

In his story, Baby wrote:

"Ang Sample told Fox News on Monday that her family members live in rural areas and are not looking to flee the country to a bordering nation as refugees because of their lack of connections outside of Ukraine."

This is a serious and sad situation that shows just how many people are impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Who is Bengals tight end Drew Sample?

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

Sample was a second-round pick by Cincinnati in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washington. He has 56 receptions in three seasons. This past season, he appeared in the Super Bowl as the Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams.

The story from Baby explains how Sample and his wife Angelina met while in college. While Angelina moved to America, her aunt and grandparents are reportedly still in Ukraine.

The tricky part about this story is how helpless the Samples seem. This feeling likely spreads to everyone trying to help friends, family, and loved ones looking to leave Ukraine.

Drew Sample @drewcal 🏻 Stuck in Ukraine: Bengals tight end, wife speaks out as family is stranded in the war-torn country video.foxnews.com/v/6299882436001 There are so many families going through similar situations and we pray that they can stay safe in these horrible times Stuck in Ukraine: Bengals tight end, wife speaks out as family is stranded in the war-torn country video.foxnews.com/v/6299882436001 There are so many families going through similar situations and we pray that they can stay safe in these horrible times 🙏🏻💙💛

This is a story NFL fans will continue to follow, hoping for the best for Sample and his wife's family. Hopefully, it all works out for the best, and everyone can get out of harm's way safely.

