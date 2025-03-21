"Bengals did Tee dirty here" - Ex-Chiefs QB rips Joe Burrow's team after details emerge about Tee Higgins' contract

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel is not a fan of the new contract that Tee Higgins signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. Higgins signed a four-year, $115 million contract extension with the club earlier this month.

Ad

This came after the Bengals franchise tagged the receiver two years in a row after failing to agree on a contract extension. However, the contract includes no guaranteed money for 2025, apart from a $20 million signing bonus that Higgins will receive five days after signing.

The only true guarantee that Higgins has in his deal is the $10 million roster bonus in the 2026 offseason. Daniel posted on X and offered his thoughts on the matter, and did not seem happy about the deal Higgins agreed to.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Bengals essentially have a year-to-year option in Higgins' deal. Should they decide to move on from Higgins after next season, they could pay him $35.9 million for 2025, assuming he plays every game and earns $2 million in per-game roster bonuses, and cut him before his base salary for 2026 is fully guaranteed. The salary is also not guaranteed for injury.

Cincinnati keeps the big three together with the Tee Higgins extension

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

With the contract extension for Tee Higgins, the Bengals now keep the core of their offensive attack intact with quarterback Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins. The franchise also inked Chase to a four-year, $161 million contract extension earlier this week. Cincinnati took care of Burrow back in 2023 with a historic five-year, $275 million contract extension.

Ad

Now, the Bengals need to focus on surrounding Burrow with competent pass protection to keep their star signal-caller upright. If they can manage to do so, they could have the potential to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2022. Had Higgins left, he would've had a plethora of teams to choose from that require a No. 1 wide receiver.

Although Tee Higgins may sit at the number two spot behind Chase on the depth chart, he's proven more than capable of being a number one option on any other team in the NFL that doesn't have a Ja'Marr Chase-caliber receiver on their roster. With contract negotiations settled, Chase and Higgins can now focus on their ultimate goal: capturing the Lombardi Trophy for Cincinnati.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.