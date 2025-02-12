Tee Higgins will be one of the key players to reach free agency in March. The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver has not reached an agreement with the franchise yet, and unless something changes in the upcoming weeks, he'll be the most important free agent of the 2025 class.

The speculation about his future has grown considerably. At 26 years of age and with four seasons out of five with at least 900 receiving yards, he will be a key addition for whichever team locks him up. There won't be a lack of suitors for his services, as the Bengals attempt a final push for him.

On Tuesday, the receiver took to Twitter to speak about the situation. In a cryptic message, Higgins addressed all rumors about his future by letting fans know that whenever there's something to tell, he'll be the one giving the news.

Tee Higgins will be one the most expensive free agents in 2025 free agency

He'll be the number one receiver available on the market, and he's unlikely to earn less than $20 million per year. In 2024, when he played under the franchise tag, his salary was $21.8 million, the standard value for wide receivers who were tagged.

One of the key arguments about his performance is how will he fare as the WR1 to whichever team signs him. It must be noticed that he played five games without Ja'Marr Chase on the roster, and he averaged over 100 receiving yards in those contests. He's ready to lead a wide receiver group.

Spotrac, a website specializing in contracts for NFL players, calculates his market value to a five-year, $91.3 million total contract, which would place him as the 25th best-paid player from the position. However, the demand of the position and his young age will surely boost this value.

The Bengals will also extend the contract of Ja'Marr Chase during the offseason, which is why they're not breaking the bank for Higgins. They also have to think about a contract extension for Trey Hendrickson, the second-best defensive player in the NFL during the 2024 season. As such, Higgins is likely to reach the market.

