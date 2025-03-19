Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase sends 5-word message after signing historic $161,000,000 contract extension

Ja'Marr Chase has signed a four-year, $161 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. The move also ended a long-standing discussion, dragging on since the previous offseason.

The Bengals' front office wanted to make the receiver the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. After Myles Garrett signed a contract extension with an average annual salary of $40 million, the baseline was set, and the deal concluded a few days later.

With Ja'Marr Chase officially signing the contract on Tuesday, he was pictured with a big smile in photos released on the Bengals' Twitter account. Chase quoted the team's tweet, stating that it was "starting to hit", referring to the deal finally being done:

A first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Chase is coming from a historic season. He was just the 5th wide receiver since 1990 to complete the Receiver Triple Crown, given to a player who finished the season leading the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708), and touchdowns (17).

Bengals keep dream duo together with contract extension for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

QB Joe Burrow's wish was granted as Cincinnati also negotiated a four-year contract extension for its other star wide receiver. Tee Higgins, represented by the same agent as Ja'Marr Chase, will also remain with the franchise.

Higgins signed a four-year, $115 million contract extension. His average of $28.75 million is the 9th-highest among all wide receiver contracts in the NFL.

Burrow pressured the franchise to give extensions for both receivers. After the deals were done, he praised the organization for completing the negotiations, while also mentioning the contract extension signed by Mike Gesicki:

"They're two of the best players at what they do. When you can re-sign guys like that and keep them around for an extended period of time, that gives you the best chance to go out and win Super Bowls and win a lot of games and win division championships. That's a big deal. Plus, Mike G. We're doing the right things."

The Bengals will hope to return to the playoffs after a two-year absence. They won their final five games in 2024, but the 9-8 record was not enough to earn a Wild Card spot in the AFC.

