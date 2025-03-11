Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase turns heads with new deal ahead of 2025 NFL free agency as Triple Crown-winner awaits new contract

Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase is making news not just for his market value but also for his latest deal with Nike. With NFL free agency coming up in 2025, fans are keeping a close eye on him.

Chase recently shared an Instagram post from Nike Sportswear, which features a picture of him dressed in a white jacket with a unique design, a patterned shirt, black pants with white stripes on the sides, and black shoes.

The caption read:

"Nike Sportswear Bode Rec. x Nike Astrograbber."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @lahjay10_)

Clearly, the caption hinted at an exciting collaboration with the shoe-giant. That said, the Green-and-Black versions of the shoes will be available on March 14 at Bode stores in LA, NYC and Paris.

The Black version will also be released on SNKRS on March 21 at 7 AM PST. Other than Nike, Ja’Marr Chase works with several well-known brands.

He promotes Bose products like headphones and speakers. He also partners with BioSteel, a company that makes sports drinks and nutrition products. Additionally, Chase has worked with 7-Eleven to advertise their convenience store items and has appeared in Pepsi ads.

Ja’Marr Chase took a dig at his current team, the Cincinnati Bengals

The collaboration with Nike dropped before Ja’Marr Chase caught fans' attention with a mysterious Instagram post. In it, he wrote:

"Know your worth, then add tax."

The Bengals want to make Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, but they haven’t reached an agreement yet.

The situation became even more complicated after Myles Garrett signed a record-breaking contract worth over $40 million per year.

Chase is keeping an eye on the rising value of wide receiver deals and may be waiting for the right time to finalize his contract. At the same time, the Bengals are also working on new deals for Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson, which makes negotiations even more challenging.

Ja’Marr Chase is in the last year of his rookie contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. He signed a four-year deal worth $30.8 million, including a $19.8 million signing bonus. The contract is fully guaranteed.

For the 2025 season, the Bengals have chosen to extend his contract for another year. This means Chase will earn a base salary of $21.8 million that year.

