Bengals WR Tee Higgins reacts after getting $115,000,000 contract extension 

By Andre Castillo
Modified Mar 17, 2025 03:24 GMT
The Cincinnati Bengals have extended their two wide receivers with historic long-term contracts. And one of them cannot be any happier about it after two straight offseasons mired in doubt and uncertainty.

On Sunday, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz reported that the Bengals were giving Tee Higgins a four-year, $115 million contract extension, the biggest for a WR2 and the first nine-figure contract of his career.

It comes with a historic extension for his teammate Ja'Marr Chase, who will become the league's highest-paid non-quarterback with a $161 million deal over four years.

In response, an elated Higgins posted a handshake emoji on his social media account.

The move ends uncertainties about his future. He had been franchise-tagged for the second straight time nearly two weeks ago as the Bengals pondered how to resolve his and Chase's contract situations, especially after giving Mike Gesicki a three-year, $25.5-million extension just over a week ago.

