Bernhard Langer praises Aaron Rodgers as an inspiration after swift recovery from Achilles injury

Aaron Rodgers' comeback was smartly delayed in 2023 after the New York Jets had no chance of being competitive late in the season. While the quarterback pushed hard to still return late in the year after suffering a torn Achilles, the team was not competitive and decided against taking the risk of rushing back Rodgers.

Still, Rodgers' desire to return was inspiring for another legend. Bernhard Langer, a former golf number one and two-time Major Champion, is going through a comeback of his own, also suffering an Achilles injury. In an Instagram post shared by the PGA Tour and Langer, he spoke on how the quarterback was inspiring him:

“That lifted my spirits, hearing he was back on the field throwing the ball after eight or nine weeks," Langer said. "That encouraged me that I may do something similar."

As a result, the quarterback shared the post where Langer speaks about his contact with Aaron, how he was inspired by the quarterback's fuel, and how he plans to be on the rise - it should be remembered that the German golfer is already 66.

What happened to Aaron Rodgers?

Disaster struck early for the New York Jets in the 2023 season, losing the quarterback they hoped to have for a long time in just four plays. Entire dreams were shattered on a day that was supposed to be special for the franchise.

Aaron Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd in the first quarter of the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. As he tried to evade Floyd, his leg moved awkwardly, and his Achilles snapped instantly. An MRI taken the day after confirmed that it was ruptured and that he'd have to go through surgery.

There was no point for the Jets to force things once the team was out of the playoff picture when December arrived. Obviously, after years of suffering with the position, New York fans wanted to see a good quarterback playing for them, but it was pointless to do so if there was nothing to play for.

The last time they made it to the postseason, the Jets were led by a strong defense but were limited to Mark Sanchez playing at a low level as a quarterback. They'll be favorites for landing a wild card spot in 2024 if their superstar is healthy for 17 games.