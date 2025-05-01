"Best corner in the draft" - Cardinals HC makes feelings known about Will Johnson despite injury concerns

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon believes the team drafted the best cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Cardinals selected Michigan Wolverines corner Will Johnson with the 47th overall pick. Before the year, Johnson was widely viewed as a top-10 pick, but there is some injury concerns surrounding his knee.
Although Johnson is healthy enough to play, the concern is his longevity. However, the Cardinals are confident he will remain healthy and believes he's the best corner in the draft.
“So when he was sitting there, I’m like; ‘Dude am I missing something? Like, this is the best corner in the draft. Like what are we talking about?’ And there was a group of players we liked, right when we were picking, and that was kind of a no-brainer, too,” Gannon said to Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio, via NBC Sports.
“We’re like: ‘We think this guy’s a starting corner, and just the person is phenomenal.’ The intangibles. He’s very intelligent. And it really is a scheme fit for us, too, so it was like; ‘Dude, let’s take that guy.’ So when we picked him it was like; ‘Holy cow, man.’ I did not think he was going to be there.”
Johnson dealt with injuries all season last year as he recorded just 14 tackles, 3 pass defense, and 2 interceptions as he played in just five games.
However, in 2023 when Michigan won the national title, Johnson recorded 27 tackles and 4 interceptions as he was a shutdown corner that not many quarterbacks threw at.
Will Johnson frustrated by his draft slide
Will Johnson knows he's healthy and was frustrated by his draft day slide as he felt like he deserved to be a first-round pick.
Johnson was told his knee was a concern for many teams, which he didn't understand.
"They were saying things about my knee and all that, and I haven't really dealt with it in two years, so that's definitely frustrating, but it's all good," Johnson said. I'm at where I'm supposed to be and I'm just happy to be a Cardinal now. I know I'm healthy."
Johnson will now have a chance to be a starter in the Cardinals' secondary. The former Wolverines star joins a cornerback room that features Max Melton, Garrett Williams, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Starling Thomas V, among others.
Johnson currently projects to start opposite Melton at cornerback.
