“Best defense in the league next year” - NFL fans give opinions on the look of Texans defense ahead of 2025 draft

The Houston Texans are stacked on defense. They have quietly put together a roster that includes Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, Derek Stingley Jr and Jalen Pitre. They then added a veteran presence in the offseason by trading for CJ Gardner-Johnson and signed Sheldon Rankins and Darrell Taylor in free agency.

Ad

JPAFootball's post on X highlighted the quality of the Texans defense, sparking mixed reactions among fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Texans fans like @8r4di are excited.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Best defense in the league next year.”

This fan commented: “Best believe this group putting belt to a** to opposing teams this year.”

“Just wait for a healthy Christian Harris this year too,” this fan commented.

Harris has shown glimpses of brilliance, like getting a sack against Patrick Mahomes in a regular season game last year. However, he has not been able to consistently stay healthy.

Ad

However, fans of other teams were not as impressed.

Several commenters brought up Houston's offensive line, which lost Shaq Mason, Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green in the offseason.

“They just need an Oline💀," The Detroit Times’ social media account commented.

“Literally won’t matter with that oline. Stroud gonna have .3 seconds to make a throw lmao,” this fan added.

This fan was unfazed.

Ad

“Maybe top 20 lmao saying loaded is a huge reach”

Houston Texans defense impressed last season

The Texans defense was impressive last season, holding teams to the sixth-lowest average yards per game. Their pass defense was especially stout. Their opponents averaged only 201 yards of passing per game. They were also tied for 3rd with only 11 rushing touchdowns allowed.

The defenders also had a penchant for turnovers. They intercepted 19 passes, which is second most in the league.

Ad

Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson were tearing through offensive lines, and they finished with 12 and 11 sacks, respectively.

Their defensive secondary was also among the best in the league. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., free safety Calen Bullock and strong safety Jalen Pitre also ranked among the best in their respective position groups based on Pro Football Focus analytics.

It was not enough to go further than the NFL divisional round, as their offense sputtered in a 23-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. With young stars like Stingley and Anderson one year older, the Texans will be optimistic that their defense can lead them to the championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.