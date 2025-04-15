"Best dressed Princess" - Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole swoons over Kiki Iriafen's "breathtaking" outfit at 2025 WNBA draft

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Nicole Kayle, shared her favorite dress from the 2025 WNBA Draft. The social media personality was all in awe of Nigerian-American basketball player Kiki Iriafen's outfit.

Kayla Nicole shared a glimpse of WNBA Draft 2025 pictures on her Instagram, where she is known for her active presence and majorly posting about her work. On Monday, she shared a post from WNBA, along with a caption in which she praised the Iriafen's outfit.

"Best dressed princess @kikiiriafen Repping her Nigerian heritage and looks absolutely breathtaking," she wrote.

Still from Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole's Instagram story/@iamkaylanicole

Kiki Iriafen was wearing a body-fit golden color gown. She styled with a mini clutch and kept her blonde hair open and opted for an orange nail paint.

Kayla Nicole was in an on-and-off relationship with the Kansas tight end. She dated him for around five years, since 2017. Following the breakup, however, she talks about her past relationship and how it has affected her over time.

During the premiere of her "The Pre-Game Podcast," Kayla Nicole opened up about her personal life and talked about her change in opinion about dating someone in public.

"I don't think that I ever want to publicly date another man until I am absolutely sure that they are my long-term person," she said. "I want to protect the things that mean most to me, and sometimes when you're a little too open and you're a little too transparent, you open yourself up to a world of opinion, a world of entitlement.

"People want answers. People think that you owe them an explanation about every single thing in your relationship, every up and down and happy or sad moment," she added.

Both Kayla and Kelce have moved on with time as the Chiefs tightend is dating pop star Taylor Swift, while Kayla is highly focused on her work.

Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole radiates confidence and style in her new IG Post

Last week, Kayla Nicole shared some glamorous pictures of herself on her Instagram account. She posted five snaps of her stylish three-piece suit. However, her bold caption garnered the people’s attention, which reflected confidence.

"I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, maaannn," Nicole wrote.

Kayla Nicole glammed up in a brown blazer over a matching shirt and pants. She accessorized her look with a watch and metal bracelets. She has around 840K followers on Instagram.

