"Best of luck to him man cancer is a b***h": NFL fans send prayers as Patriots DC diagnosed with prostate cancer

The New England Patriots fans were heartbroken on Friday after the team shared the news that defensive coordinator Terrell Williams has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel broke the news in a press conference ahead of their Week 4 matchup. Vrabel confirmed that Williams is working on treatment plans with doctors.

"[He] is in the process of treatment, meeting with specialists, and figuring out the best plan of attack to be able to attack this and heal it and fix it and allow him to get back to better health," Vrabel said.

Fans reacted to the news, wishing a speedy recovery for the 51-year-old.

"Best of luck to him man cancer is a b***h."

Depressed Celtics Fan @Banner19otw Best of luck to him man cancer is a bitch

"Football is big, but health is bigger 🙏 Hoping Coach Williams beats this and comes back stronger. 💪"

Adeola V. @avdo69 Football is big, but health is bigger 🙏 Hoping Coach Williams beats this and comes back stronger. 💪

"Expecting a new report in his favor. Well-wishes....."

Yep that dude @nayloroad Expecting a new report in his favor. Well-wishes.....

"Fu** cancer. Keeping him and his family in my thoughts. Full recovery! 🙏

Pats Buzz @PatsBuzz Fu** cancer. Keeping him and his family in my thoughts. Full recovery! 🙏

Spring Football News @SpringFBnews Get well soon coach, beat cancer !

Williams had missed the time before their Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins due to health problems. Linebackers coach Zak Kuhr, who filled in for Williams earlier this month, will continue in his role after the latest health update on the defensive coordinator.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel shared his thoughts on Terrell Williams' cancer diagnosis

Mike Vrabel and Terrell Williams have been close since their time together at the Tennessee Titans. Williams worked with Vrabel's staff in Tennessee from 2018 to 2023 and reunited with him at Patriots earlier this year.

"You know how much Terrell means to me personally and to the people on this football team, so we want to send our regards and publicly let everybody know that's what he's dealing with," Vrabel said.

"Our thoughts and our prayers -- and he knows this because we talk all the time -- are with him and his family. He's been through a lot. We care about him."

Williams' health issues started earlier this year after he disclosed he had a "wake-up call" during rookie minicamp in May. He collapsed during a preseason training camp in August and took a medical leave earlier this month.

