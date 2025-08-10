  • home icon
  • Jason Kelce gets 100% real as Lane Johnson labels Eagles veteran as 'long-lost brother'-"Best memories were bulls**tting with him" 

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 10, 2025 16:55 GMT
NFL: JAN 29 NFC Championship - 49ers at Eagles - Source: Getty
Lane Johnson shared his thoughts on former teammate Jason Kelce (image credit: getty)

Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce were teammates for 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Johnson is heading into his 12th NFL season and recently shared insight into his relationship with Kelce.

He recently sat down with Ryan Clark on "The Pivot" podcast. Clark mentioned that Kelce made a name for himself as one of the best centers to ever play the game, likely a future Hall of Famer. He asked Johnson to discuss what Kelce was like away from the field. Johnson talked about how close he and Kelce were, calling him the brother he never had.

"It was fun being around somebody that was so intense and just puts so much into the game," Johnson said on Saturday. "Because there's not many guys that lay it on the line. There's some guys that are ultra serious about it, that's how he was. But, then the man, I mean a lot of our times in the meeting room, and we were sitting there bulls**tting, laughing.
"So when it was time to take it very serious, we did, we took it the utmost seriousness and then when it's time to relax and have a good time and joke around we did. So you know, I never had a brother growing up so he was you know, he was a long-lost brother of mine and I got to see the evolution of him."
Johnson also noted that he and Kelce were serious and game ready when needed. However, he added that they could have fun in the meeting room and just be themselves.

The offensive linemen were integral parts of the Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl-winning team.

Jason Kelce doesn't believe he had a Hall of Fame career

Jason Kelce played 13 seasons in the NFL, all with the Philadelphia Eagles. He recently appeared on the "Exciting Mics" podcast, hosted by Eagles players Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship.

He shared that despite his success as one of the best centers ever, he doesn't believe he is a Hall of Famer.

"And I think it’s weird because I don’t even think I’m the best player that I’ve played with in the NFL," Kelce said on Thursday.

Kelce also said that he doesn't believe he deserves a gold jacket and a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I think I was very good at center, but I was a scheme-specific guy," Kelce said. "And when I think of Hall of Famer players, I think of people that, this is a guy that was so good that no matter what team, who he played with, wherever he was at, he was going to be one of the best players of all time. And I just don’t think that was the case for me."
Kelce was drafted by Philadelphia in the sixth-round in 2011 He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a six-time first-team All-Pro selection.

