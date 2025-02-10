"Best moment of Tom Brady's career" - Bill Simmons drops eye-opening take on Chiefs' blowout Super Bowl loss

Sports analyst Bill Simmons believes Super Bowl LIX was the best moment of Tom Brady's career. Brady was the color commentator in the Super Bowl for FOX, but Simmon says Kansas City getting blown out was great for Brady. There had been talk that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was closing the gap as the GOAT.

Yet, in Super Bowl LIX, Mahomes and the Chiefs lost 40-22. According to Simmons, this proved the Patriots dynasty is the best ever and Brady is still the GOAT.

"If it had been a Mahomes, his version of 28-3 with Brady announcing that would have been great instead," Simmons said. "This is probably the best moment of Brady's career since he retired, because it was a lot of Mahomes, Mahomes, Mahomes. "Is he the GOAT? I don't know if he gets his 3-peat. Brady's never done that."

"Now he goes down with two Super Bowl blowout losses," Simmons added. "Brady's had zero. Brady lost three times in the Super Bowl, all one score games where he had the ball on the last drive with a chance to, like, steal the game, never got blown out, and then he beat Mahomes Twice. Can we f**king settle down now for five years with the Mahomes GOAT stuff?"

Mahomes did struggle in the Super Bowl as the Chiefs had just one first down at the half. At halftime, Mahomes was 6-for-14 for 33 yards and 2 interceptions at the half.

Patrick Mahomes takes ownership in Chiefs' blowout loss

Following the Kansas City Chiefs blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Patrick Mahomes took the blame for the loss. Mahomes threw too bad interceptions, including one being a pick-six.

"I put us in a bad spot. Even though we put up some stats at the end of the game, those stats didn't really matter because I'd already kind of lost the momentum for this entire team," Mahomes said, via ESPN.

"I have to be better at not turning it over whenever it's not going my way, trusting my defense, trusting the rest of my team to get those stops until I can figure out what we need to do as an offense.''

Mahomes finished the game going 21-for-32 for 257 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

