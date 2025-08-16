"Best RB in the league": NFL fans react as Patriots rookie TreVeyon Henderson scores TDs in back-to-back weeks

TreVeyon Henderson has scored his second touchdown in his very young NFL career. After scoring his first last week, Henderson found to endzone early in the first quarter to give the New England Patriots the lead in their preseason clash with the Minnesota Vikings.Here is how fans reacted to this score.These fans have already predicted that Henderson is going to have a good rookie season.&quot;He is gonna have a great rookie season.&quot;, said this fan. &quot;Best RB in the league!&quot;, said another fan.&quot;Future OROY. I've been saying it for a while now.&quot;, said a third fan.&quot;TreVeyon Henderson is turning into the most consistent scorer around.&quot;, said this fan.These fans think that Henderson is going to be, or already is, the leading running back on the Patriots roster.&quot;Henderson is the real deal and will be RB1 by mid season.&quot;, said this fan.&quot;I know its only preseason but Ive seen enough, the possibility that TreVeyon finishes as an RB1 this season is above 50%.&quot;, said another fan.This fan is downplaying the score.&quot;Congrats he scored on the Vikings second and 13 defense. What did he do the first drive again?&quot;, said the fan.While these fans think that their team should have drafted TreVeyon Henderson instead of the Patriots.&quot;Never understood why the Chiefs didn’t take a chance on one of the Ohio State running backs..&quot;, said this fan.&quot;are we sure we drafted the right buckeye?&quot;, said another fan.Patriots OC on TreVeyon HendersonTreVeyon Henderson has not only been praised by fans on social media for his abilities as a running back. This week, Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels reportedly praised the newest member of his offense, per Patriots insider Mark Daniels' post on X.&quot;Josh McDaniels has coached some talented running backs, but said none of them have been as fast as Patriots rookie TreVeyon Henderson.”Henderson's speed has already been on show for all the see. In his first game as an NFL player, he ran for a 100-yard touchdown. While his score today is not as impressive, it shows that Henderson can be a threat from any place on the field.His speed is a massive help to a Patriots offense that has struggled in recent years. Fans saw when Henderson was at Ohio State the contribution that his speed can make. Now, Patriots fans will be hoping the same.