  "Best RB in the league": NFL fans react as Patriots rookie TreVeyon Henderson scores TDs in back-to-back weeks

"Best RB in the league": NFL fans react as Patriots rookie TreVeyon Henderson scores TDs in back-to-back weeks

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 16, 2025 18:18 GMT
TreVeyon Henderson has scored his second touchdown in his very young NFL career. After scoring his first last week, Henderson found to endzone early in the first quarter to give the New England Patriots the lead in their preseason clash with the Minnesota Vikings.

Here is how fans reacted to this score.

These fans have already predicted that Henderson is going to have a good rookie season.

"He is gonna have a great rookie season.", said this fan.
"Best RB in the league!", said another fan.
"Future OROY. I've been saying it for a while now.", said a third fan.
"TreVeyon Henderson is turning into the most consistent scorer around.", said this fan.
These fans think that Henderson is going to be, or already is, the leading running back on the Patriots roster.

"Henderson is the real deal and will be RB1 by mid season.", said this fan.
"I know its only preseason but Ive seen enough, the possibility that TreVeyon finishes as an RB1 this season is above 50%.", said another fan.
This fan is downplaying the score.

"Congrats he scored on the Vikings second and 13 defense. What did he do the first drive again?", said the fan.

While these fans think that their team should have drafted TreVeyon Henderson instead of the Patriots.

"Never understood why the Chiefs didn’t take a chance on one of the Ohio State running backs..", said this fan.
"are we sure we drafted the right buckeye?", said another fan.

Patriots OC on TreVeyon Henderson

TreVeyon Henderson has not only been praised by fans on social media for his abilities as a running back. This week, Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels reportedly praised the newest member of his offense, per Patriots insider Mark Daniels' post on X.

"Josh McDaniels has coached some talented running backs, but said none of them have been as fast as Patriots rookie TreVeyon Henderson.”
Henderson's speed has already been on show for all the see. In his first game as an NFL player, he ran for a 100-yard touchdown. While his score today is not as impressive, it shows that Henderson can be a threat from any place on the field.

His speed is a massive help to a Patriots offense that has struggled in recent years. Fans saw when Henderson was at Ohio State the contribution that his speed can make. Now, Patriots fans will be hoping the same.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
