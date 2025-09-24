  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Best reclamation project": Adam Schefter draws parallels between Daniel Jones' success with Geno Smith and Sam Darnold after being passed on

"Best reclamation project": Adam Schefter draws parallels between Daniel Jones' success with Geno Smith and Sam Darnold after being passed on

By Arnold
Modified Sep 24, 2025 16:15 GMT
Adam Schefter draws parallels between Daniel Jones
Adam Schefter draws parallels between Daniel Jones' success with Geno Smith and Sam Darnold after being passed on (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Daniel Jones has had a strong start to his career with the Indianapolis Colts. The quarterback has led Indy to three wins in as many games after signing with the franchise in the offseason.

Ad

Jones appears to have found his feet after nearly six years of inconsistency with the New York Giants. Even ESPN reporter Adam Schefter has compared Jones' success with other quarterbacks, including Geno Smith and Sam Darnold, who initially struggled early in their careers.

"It feels like Daniel Jones is essentially on that same trajectory," Schefter said pn his podcast on Tuesday, while comparing Jones to Smith and Darnold. "Getting another chance in another city with an imaginative, creative, progressive-thinking (Colts) head coach and Shane Steichen, and they've turned Jones into the newest and best reclamation project in the NFL.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"They have salvaged his career. They have saved jobs in Indianapolis through the early part of the season, and they've become one of the best stories in all of football, and it is thanks to 'Danny Dimes.'"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Jones signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Colts this offseason. He beat Anthony Richardson for the QB1 role.

In three games with Indy, Jones has recorded 816 passing yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He has also rushed for 55 yards and three touchdowns.

Jones will want to continue his strong start to the season as he continues his redemption.

Daniel Jones and Colts will square off agianst LA Rams in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season

Indianapolis Colts QB Daniel Jones - Source: Getty
Indianapolis Colts QB Daniel Jones - Source: Getty

The Colts will face the LA Rams (2-1) in Week 4 of the 2025 season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ad

The Rams began their season with two wins before suffering a 33-26 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.

It will be interesting to see if Jones and the Colts can maintain their unbeaten run when they come up against the Rams.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications