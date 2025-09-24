Daniel Jones has had a strong start to his career with the Indianapolis Colts. The quarterback has led Indy to three wins in as many games after signing with the franchise in the offseason.Jones appears to have found his feet after nearly six years of inconsistency with the New York Giants. Even ESPN reporter Adam Schefter has compared Jones' success with other quarterbacks, including Geno Smith and Sam Darnold, who initially struggled early in their careers.&quot;It feels like Daniel Jones is essentially on that same trajectory,&quot; Schefter said pn his podcast on Tuesday, while comparing Jones to Smith and Darnold. &quot;Getting another chance in another city with an imaginative, creative, progressive-thinking (Colts) head coach and Shane Steichen, and they've turned Jones into the newest and best reclamation project in the NFL.&quot;They have salvaged his career. They have saved jobs in Indianapolis through the early part of the season, and they've become one of the best stories in all of football, and it is thanks to 'Danny Dimes.'&quot;Jones signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Colts this offseason. He beat Anthony Richardson for the QB1 role.In three games with Indy, Jones has recorded 816 passing yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He has also rushed for 55 yards and three touchdowns.Jones will want to continue his strong start to the season as he continues his redemption.Daniel Jones and Colts will square off agianst LA Rams in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL seasonIndianapolis Colts QB Daniel Jones - Source: GettyThe Colts will face the LA Rams (2-1) in Week 4 of the 2025 season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.The Rams began their season with two wins before suffering a 33-26 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.It will be interesting to see if Jones and the Colts can maintain their unbeaten run when they come up against the Rams.