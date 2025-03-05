“Best toe tapper in the world” - Russell Wilson makes feelings known on Tyler Lockett being released by Seahawks

Tyler Lockett’s former longtime teammate is praising the wide receiver for 10 fantastic seasons in Seattle. On Wednesday, the Seahawks officially parted ways with the Kansas State product, who had four 1,000-yard receiving campaigns alongside quarterback Russell Wilson.

On X Wednesday, the former Seahawks pivot called Lockett:

Best Toe Tapper in the World! Love you TLock!

Wilson and Lockett had numerous successful years together in Seattle, with the latter’s best-receiving season coming in 2021. Locket lodged 1,175 yards through the air and eight touchdowns, in what ended up being Wilson’s last year behind center for the club.

Lockett wasn’t just great in the receiving department; he also boasted some strong return stats, with 852 kick return yards in his 2015 rookie season and 379 yards off punts. For his efforts, he was named a First-team All-Pro that season.

Wilson’s best season throwing the ball was in Lockett’s sophomore campaign when he had 4,219 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, though only one that year went to Lockett. With Wilson as the Seahawks starter, Lockett had 10 receiving touchdowns on two occasions in 2018 and 2020, the latter being Wilson’s best ever in terms of completion percentage (68.8).

Since Wilson was traded by the Seahawks in March 2022, Lockett has had just one 1,000-yard receiving campaign (1,033 in 2022).

Tyler Lockett’s next landing spot

The 2024 campaign was not as strong a season as we are used to from Lockett, putting up a mere 600 yards through the air. That said, he could find a new home very soon with a head coach he and Wilson know well.

When Pete Carroll was named the Las Vegas Raiders head coach earlier this year, rumors of a reunion with Russell Wilson began swirling. The two teamed up to feature in two Super Bowls previously, winning one in the 2013 season.

Vegas could be an ideal place for Lockett to play next season, with ESPN insider Adam Schefter saying on X Wednesday:

Lockett’s character always has matched his talents, and Carroll always has been a big supporter. Raiders also need WR help.

Carroll was the Seahawks’ head coach and vice president of football operations when they drafted him in the third round of 2015. During his time in Seattle, he quickly became a dependable receiving target for Wilson.

Outside of Jakori Meyers, who is projected to be a trade target due to his cap hit of $15 million, the Raiders are thin at wide receiver. Lockett is a veteran presence that Carroll knows well and still has something to bring to the table.

