Bethenny Frankel advises Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle against marriage

Marriage speculations around the Houston Texans star Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend Alix Earle have been swirling for some time now. Amid speculation among fans, Bethenny Frankel claimed to be against Earle's marriage.

In Thursday's episode of "Hot Mess," Earle invited Frankel on her podcast. During a segment, Frankel asked Earle to instead focus on her career.

"I'm not even like asking, I'm telling," Frankel said. "If you need to do something for the two of you to feel like it's something and believe me only you could market this as a thing that every girl your age will end up doing. Have a commitment ceremony, go on the beach, wear a cute little dress."[Timestamp: 35:56].

Frankel suggested Earle should avoid signing any "legal contracts" with Berrios. Talking about how the couple should focus on excelling in their careers instead of focusing on their marriage, Frankel added:

"We're not signing a contract. You signed enough contracts. You can sign contracts with beauty brands. You don't need to sign contracts with Braxton Berrios right now and he can sign contracts with lovely amazing teams and play games. We don't need to sign legal contracts at this stage."

Alix Earle claimed to be in 'no rush' of getting married to Braxton Berrios

Before Bethenny Frankel's suggestions on marriage came in, Alix Earle confessed her true opinion on getting married to Braxton Berrios. Earle claimed that she's in "no rush" to decide on her marriage, considering that "so much" has been going on" in their respective careers.

"Braxton and I obviously have these conversations and I wouldn't like to be with anyone this seriously at this age," Earle said. "I feel like that's how we kind of see things is like ‘oh I'll spend the rest of my life with you’. There's no rush to get to that point right now. We both have so much going on in our careers." [Timestamp: 35:37]

Before elaborating on her marriage plans with Braxton Berrios, Alix Earle congratulated the wide receiver for his $2 million signing with the Houston Texans.

