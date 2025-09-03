"Better arm than Jalen Hurts": NFL fans react as Stefon Diggs' GF Cardi B hurls marker at reporter over Offset pregnancy rumor

Stefon Diggs' girlfriend, Cardi B, confronted a journalist who inquired about rumors of her pregnancy involving her estranged husband, Offset. In a video that went viral on social media, Cardi B was seen hurling a pen at the reporter before calling the question &quot;disrespectful.&quot;The question was posed to Cardi B as she was leaving a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday. The rapper shares three children with fellow rapper Offset, and they’re currently going through a divorce. However, Cardi B didn't seem to like the question about the paternity of her supposed fourth child.When fans caught a glimpse of Cardi throwing the marker toward the journalist, they had some wild reactions.&quot;Better arm than Jalen Hurts,&quot; one tweeted.DivaD4k @D4DDYD4KLINK@NFL_DovKleiman Better arm than Jalen Hurts&quot;Better throw than Arch Manning,&quot; another added. &quot;Arch Manning can learn a thing or 2,&quot; a third commented. Here are a few more reactions.&quot;Thank god Diggs still had that 40 speed to run away from this mess,&quot; one wrote. &quot;More of a accurate throw than will Levi’s,&quot; another commented. &quot;Diggs focus on the season,&quot; a user tweeted. Rumors of Diggs and Cardi B dating began in October 2024. However, the couple made their relationship public on May 12 when they attended an NBA game at Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks in action.Stefon Diggs and Patriots will open their 2025 season vs. Las Vegas RaidersNFL: New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs - Source: ImagnStefon Diggs signed with the New England Patriots this offseason. The wideout is expected to suit up for their Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.Diggs tore his ACL in October 2024, during his lone season with the Houston Texans. However, the wideout has made a strong recovery in the offseason.Diggs signed a reported three-year, $63.5 million contract with the Patriots. The four-time Pro Bowler will be entering his 11th year in the NFL in the upcoming season.