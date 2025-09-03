  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Better arm than Jalen Hurts": NFL fans react as Stefon Diggs' GF Cardi B hurls marker at reporter over Offset pregnancy rumor

"Better arm than Jalen Hurts": NFL fans react as Stefon Diggs' GF Cardi B hurls marker at reporter over Offset pregnancy rumor

By Arnold
Modified Sep 03, 2025 13:21 GMT
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four - Source: Getty
"Better arm than Jalen Hurts": NFL fans react as Stefon Diggs' GF Cardi B hurls marker at reporter over Offset pregnancy rumor - Source: Getty

Stefon Diggs' girlfriend, Cardi B, confronted a journalist who inquired about rumors of her pregnancy involving her estranged husband, Offset. In a video that went viral on social media, Cardi B was seen hurling a pen at the reporter before calling the question "disrespectful."

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The question was posed to Cardi B as she was leaving a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday. The rapper shares three children with fellow rapper Offset, and they’re currently going through a divorce. However, Cardi B didn't seem to like the question about the paternity of her supposed fourth child.

When fans caught a glimpse of Cardi throwing the marker toward the journalist, they had some wild reactions.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Better arm than Jalen Hurts," one tweeted.
Ad
Ad
"Better throw than Arch Manning," another added.
"Arch Manning can learn a thing or 2," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Thank god Diggs still had that 40 speed to run away from this mess," one wrote.
"More of a accurate throw than will Levi’s," another commented.
"Diggs focus on the season," a user tweeted.
Ad

Rumors of Diggs and Cardi B dating began in October 2024. However, the couple made their relationship public on May 12 when they attended an NBA game at Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks in action.

Stefon Diggs and Patriots will open their 2025 season vs. Las Vegas Raiders

NFL: New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs - Source: Imagn
NFL: New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs - Source: Imagn

Stefon Diggs signed with the New England Patriots this offseason. The wideout is expected to suit up for their Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Ad

Diggs tore his ACL in October 2024, during his lone season with the Houston Texans. However, the wideout has made a strong recovery in the offseason.

Diggs signed a reported three-year, $63.5 million contract with the Patriots. The four-time Pro Bowler will be entering his 11th year in the NFL in the upcoming season.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications