"Better call Kirk Cousins": NFL fans react as Bengals reach out to QBs amid Joe Burrow's toe injury

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a major setback in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as quarterback Joe Burrow left the game early due to a toe injury.According to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday, the Bengals quarterback is set to undergo toe surgery, sidelining him for at least three months. Schefter also shared that the Bengals are looking at free agent quarterbacks following Burrow's injury.NFL fans reacted to Cincinnati potentially adding free agent quarterbacks to replace Burrow.&quot;Better call Kirk Cousins.&quot;JUGGSPORTS @JUGGSPORTSLINKBetter call Kirk Cousins&quot;Kirk Cousins is the only guy I would entertain. See if Atlanta is willing to take some of his contract.&quot;Ohio Divided @BuckeyeNattyLINKKirk Cousins is the only guy I would entertain. See if Atlanta is willing to take some of his contract&quot;Winston or Kirk or jimmy….or shedeur 🤔 lol because its not like it’s a lot to pick from.&quot;Dlo @_615dloLINKWinston or Kirk or jimmy….or shedeur 🤔 lol because its not like it’s a lot to pick from&quot;Cousins would be a good place holder. He can wing the ball and played really well with elite receivers in Minnesota.&quot;TitoToro @TitoToro_LINKCousins would be a good place holder. He can wing the ball and played really well with elite receivers in Minnesota&quot;I need to hear from a competent medical doctor how a toe injury like this can sideline a player so long. I don’t understand how a toe injury can be so devastating.&quot;Tony Roberts @TonyRoberts_16LINKI need to hear from a competent medical doctor how a toe injury like this can sideline a player so long. I don’t understand how a toe injury can be so devastating.Joe Burrow sustained the injury during the second quarter when he was attempting a pass and was sacked by Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead.Jake Browning steps up for Bengals after Joe Burrow's injury against JaguarsThe Bengals' next five games are against last season's playoff opponents, making Joe Burrow's injury a big blow for Cincinnati. Following his injury, wide receiver Tee Higgins said:“It’s tough right now. We’re going to be OK. He’s a strong guy,” Higgins said. “We look forward to seeing what the results are.”Jake Browning, who replaced the injured Burrow, led a remarkable comeback for the Bengals, helping the team take the lead with less than a minute on the clock.“I know it wasn’t my best game, but we won, so Sundays are happy,” Browning said. “But come Monday, we’ll come in and get better.”The Bengals are up against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium on Sunday.