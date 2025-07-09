"Better than Jordan Love already" - NFL fans lose it as Caitlin Clark shows off insane throwing skills at Fever practice

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love found himself under fire after WNBA star Caitlin Clark's latest viral video. In a clip posted by the NFL, we see the 2x WNBA All-Star showing off her football skills following a practice session on the court.
In the video, Clark showed off her arm strength and accuracy while making a pass with the football to a teammate down the court. The clip has garnered a lot of attention online, with some NFL fans comparing her to quarterbacks in the league.
In the comments, some fans stated that the WNBA star is already a better quarterback than Jordan Love.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"Better than Jordan Love already," one fan commented.
"mf out there doing fake actions w the fluid throwing motion lmaooo she really different man," another fan said.
Others shared their reactions to Clark's viral clip.
"Better than half of the QBs in the NFL too," this fan wrote.
"She might be the coolest WNBA player oat," another fan said.
"Caitlin Clark got an arm. What else she can't do?" this fan said.
"Yo, USA women's flag football Summer Olympics. just sayin," one fan commented.
Jordan Love joined the Packers as a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. After three seasons as a backup to Aaron Rodgers, he was named the starting quarterback following the 4x NFL MVP's departure to the New York Jets.
Last season, Love managed to help the team to an 11-6 campaign and qualify for the playoffs. Unfortunately, their hopes of competing in the Super Bowl were crushed by the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round.
Jordan Love has a lot of pressure this upcoming season
In July 2024, the Green Bay Packers gave the quarterback a four-year extension worth $220 million. This was after he led the team to the divisional round of the playoffs during his QB1 debut in 2023.
However, experts, analysts and fans believe that Jordan Love underperformed last season despite receiving a multi-million-dollar extension. Thus, there is pressure on him to help the team become a Super Bowl contender this upcoming season.
According to Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, the Packers have everything that is required to become a champion. Thus, if they fail to make the playoffs in 2025, they will be 'one of the league's biggest underachievers.'
Matt LaFleur and his team begin their 2025 journey with a game against the Lions in September. Will they be able to emerge as a Super Bowl contender from the NFC?
Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.