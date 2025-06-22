"Better make the playoffs" - Young kid calls out Joe Burrow at Fanatics Fest over Bengals' poor 2024 season

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had a season to forget in 2024. They had a nightmarish first half of the campaign, which led to them missing out on the postseason for the second straight year. It was even more disappointing considering that Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson put up career numbers across the relevant statistical categories.

Burrow is viewed by many as a top five quarterback in the NFL. However, more losing seasons like last year could affect his legacy when it's all said and done.

During an appearance at Fanatics Fest 2025, Asher, a young Bengals fan, called out the Pro Bowl quarterback for his team's 2024 season.

"You're my favorite player cause he's on the Cincinnati Bengals," Asher said on Saturday. "He's amazing."

Burrow told Asher that they will have a great year for him, but the fan made it clear what he wants to see from him and Cincinnati.

"Better make the playoffs," Asher said.

Asher echoed the sentiments of many Bengals fans who expect excellence since the franchise selected Burrow at No. 1 in 2020. He was fresh off a historic season with the LSU Tigers before he joined the AFC team.

Since then, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner has led Cincinnati to one Super Bowl appearance, two playoff berths and numerous statement regular-season performances. All that's left for him is to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

What's next for Joe Burrow and the Bengals?

Joe Burrow is gearing up for his sixth season in the NFL. He's a top-tier quarterback, and the Bengals have done a solid job keeping his two favorite targets on the roster. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins signed bumper extensions this offseason that tied them to Cincinnati for the foreseeable future.

Burrow put up career numbers across most major statistical categories in 2024. He'll look to surpass them while leading the Bengals back to the postseason.

They are entering a crucial part of the Joe Burrow era as they've missed out on consecutive postseason berths for the first time since he was drafted. They are aiming to avoid a third consecutive disappointing campaign.

Next up for Burrow and the Bengals is training camp, which will start in July. The franchise will look to resolve the contractual impasses with Trey Hendrickson and Shamar Stewart.

