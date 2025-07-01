"Better return than Deshaun Watson" - Mike Florio blasts Browns as Shedeur Sanders' team lands $600M in taxpayer cash for new stadium

Deshaun Watson has yet to find his feet with the Cleveland Browns since being acquired by the team via a trade in March 2022. The quarterback has missed games due to the NFL's disciplinary rules, injuries and hasn't been effective in the limited appearances he has made for the team.

Ad

On Tuesday, NFL analyst Mike Florio slammed Watson in his column for NBC Sports. After writing about the Ohio governor granting $600 million in unclaimed funds to partially fund the Browns' new stadium, he suggested that it could be a better return on investment than Watson.

"Hopefully, they’ll get a better return on that than they have on the $230 million that will go to Deshaun Watson." Florio wrote to end his piece.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Watson signed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns in 2022. However, he has played in 19 games for them across three seasons, posting a 9-10 record.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Watson has recorded 3,365 passing yards (61.2% pass completion rate), 19 touchdowns,12 interceptions and three rushing TDs in his career with the Browns.

The Browns' new stadium is expected to be constructed in the southeastern Cleveland suburb. The budget decision from the Ohio governor came three days after the team's owner, Haslam Sports Group, reportedly purchased a 176-acre plot of land for $76 million.

Ad

Deshaun Watson could potentially miss entire 2025 season amid recovery from Achilles injury

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson - Source: Imagn

Deshaun Watson played in seven games for the Browns last season before picking up an Achilles tear that ruled him out for the rest of the 2024 season. In January, Watson re-tore his Achilles, which has cast doubt on whether he will play in the 2025 NFL season.

Ad

On Sunday, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot confirmed that Watson will start the upcoming season on the PUP or Injured Reserve list. She hinted that the QB could make a full recovery by October or November, but the Browns coaching staff might opt against playing him for the rest of the season.

When Watson returns from his injury, he might have to fight for this starting role, since the Browns already have Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in their QB room.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.