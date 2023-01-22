"Better send those refunds" - Joe Burrow roasts Roger Goodell and NFL for selling Bills vs. Chiefs AFC Championship game tickets

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dominated against the Buffalo Bills as they defeated Josh Allen and company on the road. The 27-10 victory means that the Bengals will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in a rematch of last season's contest. Like last season, they will be traveling to Arrowhead Stadium hoping to retain the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

The Bills were the favorites on paper to make it to the AFC Championship game. The Kansas City Chiefs finished 14-3 and the Buffalo Bills were 13-3 at the end of the regular season. Both had the same number of losses, but the Bills could not match the win percentage of the Chiefs because they played one game less. This was due to the fact that their game against the Bengals was canceled after one of their players, Damar Hamlin, suffered a cardiac arrest on the field.

So, for the purpose of the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs, if the Bills had made it, the venue would have been the neutral city of Atlanta.

Not only was that determined by commissioner Roger Goodell's office, but the NFL also went ahead and sold tickets for the game even before the divisional round game was over. This, of course, upset Bengals players and staff. Joe Burrow made his feelings clear after winning the game against the Bills.

"Better send those refunds," he said in the post-game interview.

Joe Burrow is not the only Bengal with a chip on his shoulder

The Bengals voluntarily decided to halt the game when Damar Hamlin collapsed as they battled the Buffalo Bills in the regular season. Since then, they have felt that their decision has been misused by the NFL. Apart from Joe Burrow, coach Zac Taylor also sarcastically apologized to the league for messing up their plans.

The Bengals felt hard done by when they were told they would have to take part in a coin toss if they lost to the Baltimore Ravens in their final regular season game. That would have determined the home team for the playoff game despite Cincinnati winning the NFC North. That was because they played one game less, which they could have theoretically lost. They defeated the Ravens anyway and took care of business.

Had the suspended regular-season game against the Buffalo Bills resumed, as they had expected it to, Cincinnati could have defeated Buffalo there as they were leading 7-3 when it was called off. That would have given Joe Burrow and company home-field advantage today, but they went on the road and blew the Bills away.

And with that, they have also ensured that the NFL will not have to bother with a neutral venue after all.

