"Better team with him on the roster": Eagles fans buzz as Dallas Goedert expected to rework contract to stay in Philly

On Wednesday, NFL analyst Jeff McLane revealed that Dallas Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles were close on agreeing to a restructured contract to keep the talented tight end with the reigning Super Bowl Champion Eagles.

McLane revealed the information on the social media platform X, where he also included a link to his article.

"Sources: Dallas Goedert expected to stay in Philly. The #Eagles and the tight end are close to agreeing to a reworked deal. My story:"

In response, some NFL fans made clear that they thought that restructuring Goedert's contract was the correct move for the Eagles organization to make.

"Yes!! Fantastic news. We’re a better team with him on the roster." one fan wrote.

"This felt like the right outcome for both sides." one fan wrote.

"Excellent news. One of my favorite players." one fan added.

Most of the social media reaction regarding the restructuring was positive, however, there were some individuals who outlined how the move may not be the smartest decision given Goedert's injury history.

"let's go!" one fan added.

"YEAH!!!!!" one fan wrote.

"Made of glass hope it’s not a long contract ." one fan wrote.

Dallas Goedert 2024 season review

Goedert had a strong campaign for the Eagles in 2024 and was a major reason behind the team's success and eventual Super Bowl win. He finished the season with 42 receptions for 496 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. In addition to this, he was crucial in the success of the famous 'Tush Push' play, as he is usually one of the players doing the pushing.

However, Goedert also did miss some time during the regular season due to injury, something that has become a slight cause for concern in recent years. Over the past five seasons, Goedert has missed time in each season due to injury. In 2020, he played in 11 games, followed by 15 games in 2021, 12 games in 2022, 14 games in 2023, and 10 games in 2024.

When healthy, Goedert is one of the best tight ends in the National Football League. With his restructured contract, Goedert and the Eagles will be looking to build off their amazing 2024 campaign and win their second consecutive Super Bowl in 2025.

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

