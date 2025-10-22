"Better than what we thought": Broncos' Nik Bonitto makes honest admission about Jaxson Dart after 33-32 win over Giants

Nik Bonitto and the Denver Broncos defeated the Jaxson Dart-led New York Giants in Week 8. The game ended in a razor-close 33-32 win for Sean Payton's side.Following the game, Bonitto appeared on the &quot;Up &amp; Adams Show&quot; where he gave Dart his props. The All-Pro linebacker said,&quot;I have to give him (Dart) credit. He's a lot better than what we thought. His feel for the game and ability to maneuver in the pocket and make plays on the run... I was really impressed.&quot;Jaxson Dart was impressive in the contest, amassing a stat line of 283 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing TD, and one interception. Bonitto couldn't get a hold of the rookie quarterback as his four-game streak of recording at least one sack was snapped.The Broncos improved their record to 5-2 while the Giants dropped to 2-5. Next up for Bonitto and Co. is a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, while Brian Daboll's troops are up against the Philadelphia Eagles.Jaxson Dart and the Giants' playoff hopes hang by a threadJaxson Dart and the New York Giants were inches away from securing their third win of the season. However, a few mistakes down the line ensured that their playoff hopes were hanging by a thread. The Giants haven't made the playoffs since the 2022 season.The Giants have just two wins all season, which were against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. They've suffered losses to the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and, most recently, the Denver Broncos.The Giants need to go on a winning streak and hope that their divisional opponents, the Eagles, Cowboys, and Commanders, suffer significant losses down the stretch. The only other way would be to secure a wildcard slot in their stacked NFC.First things first, Dart and Co. have a Week 8 trip to Philadelphia to navigate. They're looking to do the double over the Nick Sirianni-coached Eagles. It's a game that'll test the mettle of Brian Daboll's troops just a week after a close loss to the Broncos.