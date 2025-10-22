  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Better than what we thought": Broncos' Nik Bonitto makes honest admission about Jaxson Dart after 33-32 win over Giants

"Better than what we thought": Broncos' Nik Bonitto makes honest admission about Jaxson Dart after 33-32 win over Giants

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 22, 2025 13:36 GMT
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
"Better than what we thought": Broncos' Nik Bonitto makes honest admission about Jaxson Dart after 33-32 win over Giants

Nik Bonitto and the Denver Broncos defeated the Jaxson Dart-led New York Giants in Week 8. The game ended in a razor-close 33-32 win for Sean Payton's side.

Ad

Following the game, Bonitto appeared on the "Up & Adams Show" where he gave Dart his props. The All-Pro linebacker said,

"I have to give him (Dart) credit. He's a lot better than what we thought. His feel for the game and ability to maneuver in the pocket and make plays on the run... I was really impressed."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jaxson Dart was impressive in the contest, amassing a stat line of 283 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing TD, and one interception. Bonitto couldn't get a hold of the rookie quarterback as his four-game streak of recording at least one sack was snapped.

The Broncos improved their record to 5-2 while the Giants dropped to 2-5. Next up for Bonitto and Co. is a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, while Brian Daboll's troops are up against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad
Ad

Jaxson Dart and the Giants' playoff hopes hang by a thread

Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants were inches away from securing their third win of the season. However, a few mistakes down the line ensured that their playoff hopes were hanging by a thread. The Giants haven't made the playoffs since the 2022 season.

The Giants have just two wins all season, which were against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. They've suffered losses to the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and, most recently, the Denver Broncos.

Ad

The Giants need to go on a winning streak and hope that their divisional opponents, the Eagles, Cowboys, and Commanders, suffer significant losses down the stretch. The only other way would be to secure a wildcard slot in their stacked NFC.

First things first, Dart and Co. have a Week 8 trip to Philadelphia to navigate. They're looking to do the double over the Nick Sirianni-coached Eagles. It's a game that'll test the mettle of Brian Daboll's troops just a week after a close loss to the Broncos.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications