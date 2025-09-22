  • home icon
  NFL
  "Beyond embarrassing," "Absolutely pathetic": Giants fans want Brian Daboll fired after humiliating 22-9 loss to Chiefs on SNF

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 22, 2025 05:23 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
Giants fans want Brian Daboll fired after humiliating 22-9 loss to Chiefs on SNF

The New York Giants lost their third consecutive game as they were defeated 22-9 by the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 3 clash at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. With the loss, coach Brian Daboll's role has come under huge scrutiny.

While three consecutive defeats have been bad enough, the nature of Sunday's loss against the Chiefs, who have not been at their vintage best at the start of the season, has enraged fans.

Several Giants fans asked for Brian Daboll's firing with the pressure mounting on the coach's position.

"I seriously need to know how the Giants haven’t fired Brian Daboll yet this team is such a joke it’s beyond embarrassing."
"The giants are such a pathetic team. How does Brian daboll still have a job lmfao."
"This game is on Mike Kafka, Brian DaBoll and Russel Wilson. Absolutely pathetic gameplan and execution."
DaBall's decision to stick with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson as QB1 despite Jaxon Dart waiting in the wings has also drawn backlash from fans.

"Fire Brian Daboll, Bench Russel Wilson and put Jaxson Dart in. Start over and get Dart familiar with the offense going forward for next season. Not a hard concept tbh."
"Fire Brian daboll and Joe schoen and name Mike Kafka the interim tomorrow morning or we burn it down."
Giants coach Brian DaBoll, DC Shane Bowen on thin ice after losing streak to start the season

Sunday's loss against the Chiefs was just the tip of the iceberg for Brian DaBoll as his job has reportedly been under threat since the start of the season. According to NFL insider Tony Pauline, DaBoll and his defensive coordinator Shane Bowen are "hanging on by a thread."

"Sources tell me that head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen are hanging on by a thread, which should come as no surprise," Pauline wrote.
"The mood in the locker room has changed from upbeat to the realization that the team must win, and win soon, or both could be out the door before the season ends."

As the Giants have failed to deliver on the expectations of fans this season, DaBoll's time with the franchise could be ending sooner than expected.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
bell-icon Manage notifications