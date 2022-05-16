×
"Beyond Jordan" - Skip Bayless states Tom Brady has had a better NFL career than NBA legend 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gets praise from the media
derekschndr2
Modified May 16, 2022 10:32 AM IST
Tom Brady gets a lot of attention from NFL analysts on sports talk shows. Even more so now that he’s all over social media and appearing in television commercials. Most of it all sounds the same. He’s the G.O.A.T., also known as the "greatest of all time." And with seven Super Bowl rings, it’s hard to argue with that common sentiment.

Of all the analysts out there, however, none are so enamored with Brady as Skip Bayless. On a recent segment of The Skip Bayless Show, a podcast from Fox Sports, Bayless was asked by a fan what he thought was the greatest comeback in sports history. Bayless went right to the New England Patriots' comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Bayless also compared Brady’s career to that of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

“Tom Brady in his first six SB wins, won them with six game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime. That is off-the-charts clutch. That is beyond Jordan clutch.”
Some would argue that Brady didn’t come by those wins by himself. At the helm of those six super Bowl teams was NFL coaching guru Bill Belichick. Adam Vinatieri could also be credited. Few kickers were as clutch as he was throughout his years with the Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts.

Tom Brady continues to get love from the media, even though most football fans feel differently

Then there was Spygate, the Seattle Seahawks undeniably stupid decision to pass the ball at the goal line over-running with Marshawn Lynch, and, of course, the Tuck Rule Game. In a snowy Divisional playoff game between the Patriots and the Oakland Raiders, a controversial call on what seemed to many a Tom Brady fumble resulted in the Patriots moving on to the AFC championship game.

As for the game against the Atlanta Falcons, Tom Brady had a mind-blowing second half ,and maybe he does deserve all the credit. Or maybe, the Falcons got too comfortable in their 28-3 lead, let off the gas, and choked.

Then again, some fans could just be making excuses. Perhaps, Brady is the greatest of all time, and many fans of the other NFL teams are bitter over the lack of Super Bowl wins for their city. After all, Brady went right down to Tampa and won another ring without Belichick. Of course, then phrases like “super team” get thrown around.

