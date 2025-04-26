  • home icon
  "Beyond proud"- Tate Ratledge's GF Annabelle Braden beams in pride as Georgia OG gets drafted by Lions at No. 57

"Beyond proud"- Tate Ratledge's GF Annabelle Braden beams in pride as Georgia OG gets drafted by Lions at No. 57

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Apr 26, 2025 05:59 GMT
Tate Ratledge
Tate Ratledge's GF Annabelle Braden (Image Source:Instagram/@annabellebraden)

Tate Ratledge's fiancée, Annabelle Braden, cheered for her boyfriend after the Detroit Lions selected him as the overall 57th pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Tate Ratledge's fiancée, Annabella, who has been his strong supporter over the years, beamed with pride at the new milestone of her boyfriend’s career. She reshared a post by the Georgia Bulldogs about Ratledge's selection in the NFL along with a five-word caption.

"Beyond proud. Let's go Lions!," she wrote in the caption of the IG post.
Still from Tate Ratledge's GF Annabelle Braden's Instagram story/@annabellebraden)
Still from Tate Ratledge's GF Annabelle Braden's Instagram story/@annabellebraden)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Annabella Braden often shares pictures with her boyfriend on her social media handle. Ahead of the NFL draft earlier this month, the Georgia OG went on his knees to propose to his lady love.

On April 7, Braden posted a few pictures of the romantic proposal the newly drafted NFL player had for her. She posted a couple of pictures with a sweet caption, which read:

"Not quite sure I’ll ever be over last night!! Thank you Jesus for the last 7 years and for the lifetime of love to come. Let’s do this thing !!! “I have found the one whom my soul loves.” Song of Solomon 3:4"
Ratledge proposed to Annabella in the lap of nature, with beautiful trees in the background. The pair donned matching white outfits.

Kirby Smart praises Tate Ratledge after NFL draft selection

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart also cheered for Tate Ratledge making it to the NFL team. He shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account lauding praise to the 24-year-old guard, saying that the Lions are "lucky to have him."

"What a player @tateratledge22 is. The @Lions are so lucky to have him !! You provided a lot of energy and life to this program and I can’t thank you enough for your leadership here. You’ve got a bright future ahead of you. GO DAWGS !!" Smart wrote.

Ratledge had a phenomenal stint in college football. He spent four years playing for the Georgia Bulldogs and was named First Team All-SEC twice, First Team All-American, and a 2x national champion.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
