"Big brother is BIGGER": NFL fans react to Trevor Etienne being drafted by Panthers in round 3

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne finally joins his big brother, Travis Etienne Jr., in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Travis in the first round in 2021, while Trevor heard his name called in the fourth round of this year's draft.

The Carolina Panthers selected Trevor at No. 114. He joins a running back room that includes Rico Dowdle, Chubba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear and Emani Bailey. Jonathan Brooks is expected to sit out next season to recover from an ACL tear.

Fans reacted to Trevor being drafted by the Panthers. Some compared him to his brother.

"Big brother is BIGGER," one fan commented.

"Maybe this one will be good," another fan said.

"Both are trash," a fan wrote.

Others expressed their excitement to watch Trevor in action in the NFL.

"Double the Etiennes, double the headaches for defenses. Carolina cooking up something spicy" one fan said.

"One of the greats," another fan wrote.

"The Etienne legacy keeps growing," a fan commented.

Trevor started his collegiate journey at Florida in 2022. During his two years with the Gators, he tallied 1,472 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. The running back joined Kirby Smart's team last season and appeared in 10 games. He played a key role in helping the Bulldogs secure the Southeastern Conference title, rushing for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart congratulates Trevor Etienne on being drafted by the Panthers

Kirby Smart shared a heartwarming message for his former running back. He posted a photo of himself with Trevor Etienne on X.

The Georgia coach congratulated him on getting drafted in the fourth round by the Carolina Panthers.

"So excited for you @Trevor_Etienne!! You competed everyday to get better and I'm so thankful we got to be a part of your journey. Appreciate all you did for us and I can't wait to watch you with the @Panthers GO DAWGS!!" Smart tweeted on Saturday.

In the first round, the Panthers selected wide receiver McMillan at No.8. They then went with edge rushers Nic Sourton (No. 51) and Princely Umanmielen (No. 77) in the second and third rounds. After Etienne, Carolina selected safety Lathan Ranson at No. 122.

