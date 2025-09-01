  • home icon
  NFL
  "Big mistake": NFL fans react as Trent McDuffie and Chiefs fail to reach contract extension agreement ahead of Week 1 game vs. Chargers

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 01, 2025 14:31 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Trent McDuffie and Chiefs fail to reach contract extension agreement - Source: Imagn

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie will start the 2025 NFL season without a new contract. McDuffie and the Chiefs failed to agree on an extension despite ongoing negotiations.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Trent McDuffie will suit up against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday without a new contract, failing to agree on terms despite negotiating for six weeks.

NFL fans reacted to the news of one of the top cornerbacks in league heading into the new season with a contract extension.

"Big mistake."

Several fans warned the Chiefs about losing one of their best players after the latest update.

"If the Chiefs can pay Mahomes half a billion, they can lock up McDuffie. Letting your best corner walk is how dynasties start to crumble."
"Watch. McDuffie walks like Sneed did."
"McDuffie is crucial for that defense, and letting him hit free agency could be a huge mistake."
However, several fans were relaxed over the contract drama, claiming the Chiefs could replace McDuffie if they doesn't sign him to an extension.

"Didn't they move on from Sneed too and not really miss a beat? Maybe they're onto something..."
"Why would they? Their philosophy is to let them go and replace them and they're really good at it."
Trent McDuffie is in the fourth year of his rookie deal and is expected to earn a base salary of $2.61 million. The Chiefs also exercised a fifth-year option on his contract, guaranteeing him a $13.6 million salary in 2026.

Trent McDuffie not "worried" about extension with Chiefs' season opener looming

While Trent McDuffie and the Chiefs are not expected to agree on an extension before their Week 1 clash against the Chargers, general manager Brett Veach said the parties will continue to negotiate.

Meanwhile, McDuffie is not distracted by the ongoing negotiations and is concentrating on the Chargers game.

“Moving forward now, really, it’s just about the season and about [Friday’s] game,” McDuffie said. “I’m not too worried about the contract. That can just happen in the [next] offseason. Let’s just go out there and have a great year.”

The update on McDuffie's contract comes after the Dallas Cowboys extended cornerback DaRon Bland to a lucrative four-year, $92 million deal on Sunday. The 2023 Pro Bowler and All-Pro will have $50 million in his new deal.

