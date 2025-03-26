“Biggest divas in the league”: NFL fans react to Ja'Marr Chase & Tee Higgins flexing Lamborghinis in Miami after blockbuster contracts

NFL fans reacted to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins driving their Lamborghinis around Miami after signing massive contract extensions with the Cincinnati Bengals. The star wide receiver duo was one of the most talked-about topics around the NFL this offseason, but the Bengals front office finally made a decision about their future.

Following their contract extensions, the duo took their cars to drive around the city. On Sunday, NFL aggregator Dov Kleiman called it "awful" that the pair was "racing" and putting civilians in danger.

"Awful: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are racing their new +250K Lamborghini's all over Miami. Potentially putting many civilians' lives at risk...," Kleiman tweeted.

Many fans reacted to the post, with one trying to clown Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

"Biggest divas in the league 😂😂," one said.

Others said that there wasn't anything wrong with what Higgins and Chase were doing and instead gave a positive explanation for it.

"I’m willing to bet that nobody died, and that they inspired a some kids to pursue a lifetime of Motorsports," one fan said.

"Looks like good driving to me. Racing? That’ll be a negative boss," another wrote.

"Not one time in the entire video did they do anything that warranted this post. Please stfu. Yall just mad that that they going 10 over the limit in a Lambo and yall gotta do it in a Honda," one fan said.

Other fans didn't pay much attention to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins' activities.

"This goes on daily in Miami so idk why we care now 🤷🏼‍♀️," one said.

"If that’s a race that’s the slowest race I’ve ever seen 🤣," another posted.

Bengals eager to keep Trey Hendrickson after extending Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals were criticized over their decision to extend both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Trey Hendrickson, another key member of the team, has his own contract situation going. Amid rumors linking him to the Indianapolis Colts, insider Ian Rapoport explained where the Bengals stand with Hendrickson.

"There's interest, it seems to me," Rapoport said. "The Bengals do not like letting good players leave the building, even if it's for, like, a huge draft pick. They don't like it.

"They like to develop draft, develop, sign their own guys, and I think they get annoyed that people think that they don't sign their guys. So, Hendrickson is awesome. He deserves a lot of money."

Cincinnati's defense has been under the spotlight after a poor overall performance last season, but keeping Hendrickson on the roster should make things better.

