"Biggest shame I've ever experienced": Skip Bayless takes shot at Tom Brady for passing up on Shedeur Sanders seven times during 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders is currently a backup for the Cleveland Browns, but many of his fans still struggle to understand why he's not starting in the NFL at this point. The fifth-round pick did make the 53-man roster for Cleveland, but Joe Flacco is the current starter.

During the pre-draft process, many fans and analysts considered him a top-tier quarterback prospect. This list includes Skip Bayless, the former ESPN and Fox analyst who now has his own show named after him. He took the microphone on Saturday and professed his disappointment with the current situation of the rookie.

Skip named Tom Brady and the Raiders as the main reasons for the current situation. He stated that the Raiders made seven picks before Sanders was off the draft board, but Las Vegas decided to pass on him:

"Tom Brady is wearing a headset. Now that you know that he's that actively involved day-to-day with the Raiders, you don't think it was his word? That was the bond in Las Vegas for not taking Shedeur. They had seven chances to take him before Cleveland in the fifth round. Seven chances. And Tom Brady's Raiders passed seven times on Shedeur Sanders. Outrageous. The biggest shame I've ever experienced in all my time covering NFL drafts was Shedeur falling to the fifth round. It's just wrong."

Shedeur Sanders affirmed "desire to get better" was his main focus for the 2025 season

As soon as he was drafted, speculation began about whether Sanders would start for the Cleveland Browns. But he made sure to explain during the mandatory minicamp, in June, that his true focus was personal development:

"I'm looking at every day in practice because I had some misses out there today that we got to go in there and correct about reads and getting in and out of drops a little faster from under center, so that's the main thing," Sanders said. "I'm focused on the small things and over time, the big things will happen."

Flacco has been the starter for the Browns in the first three weeks and his position currently isn't under threat. Dillon Gabriel is the second quarterback and Shedeur Sanders is the third, while Deshaun Watson remains on the injured reserve.

