Bijan Robinson drops 5-word message over Morice Norris' injury as Lions vs. Falcons preseason game gets suspended

Saturday's preseason game between the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons ended early after Morice Norris, safety for the former team, suffered a suspected head/neck injury. And Bijan Robinson, the latter team's star running back, has offered his prayers.
The one-time Pro Bowler wrote on his social media account:
"Morice bro! We all Praying"
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The incident occurred on the very first play of the fourth quarter. With the Lions ahead 17-10, Norris appeared to eat an accidental knee to the head while attempting to tackle Falcons running back Nathan Carter. He lay on the ground for 20 minutes while medical staff attended to him and both teams gathered in a circle, hands held together.
An ambulance eventually entered the field, and he was stretchered out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and taken to a local hospital, eventually being joined there by his mother Francina Pleasant.
On the next play, Falcons quarterback Emory Jones held onto the ball after the snap, as both teams largely just stood where they were, making little movement, if any. Finally, with 6:31 left, the game was called off.
Lions, Falcons players, coaches react to preseason clash ending early after Morice Norris injury
After the game, Lions quarterback Kyle Allen said he was praying for Morice Norris, remarking:
"It's a terrible game sometimes."
Head coach Dan Campbell revealed that Norris was breathing, talking, and moving and would be undergoing more tests. He continued by calling the experience "an eye-opener":
"It hits a little different. It puts things in perspective... It's a violent game and we love it. And when something like this happens, the silver lining is... the brotherhood."
Falcons counterpart Raheem Morris, whom Campbell praised as "the ultimate class act" for electing not to continue on with the game, said:
"You look in their eyes, and you saw it, and you get an opportunity to address the team and talk about your prayers and your thoughts for Mo and his family... It was pretty simple."
And sticking to the Falcons, wide receiver Casey Washington said that he and his teammates were also immediately clear about not wanting to play on after what they had witnessed:
"That's somebody's life, and that's bigger than football."
Next for the Lions and Falcons are the Miami Dolphins on August 15 and the Tennessee Titans on August 16, respectively.
Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.