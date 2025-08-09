  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Bijan Robinson drops 5-word message over Morice Norris' injury as Lions vs. Falcons preseason game gets suspended

Bijan Robinson drops 5-word message over Morice Norris' injury as Lions vs. Falcons preseason game gets suspended

By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 09, 2025 03:50 GMT
Bijan Robinson reacts to Morice Norris
Bijan Robinson reacts to Morice Norris' injury - via Getty/CMS

Saturday's preseason game between the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons ended early after Morice Norris, safety for the former team, suffered a suspected head/neck injury. And Bijan Robinson, the latter team's star running back, has offered his prayers.

Ad

The one-time Pro Bowler wrote on his social media account:

"Morice bro! We all Praying"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The incident occurred on the very first play of the fourth quarter. With the Lions ahead 17-10, Norris appeared to eat an accidental knee to the head while attempting to tackle Falcons running back Nathan Carter. He lay on the ground for 20 minutes while medical staff attended to him and both teams gathered in a circle, hands held together.

An ambulance eventually entered the field, and he was stretchered out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and taken to a local hospital, eventually being joined there by his mother Francina Pleasant.

Ad

On the next play, Falcons quarterback Emory Jones held onto the ball after the snap, as both teams largely just stood where they were, making little movement, if any. Finally, with 6:31 left, the game was called off.

Lions, Falcons players, coaches react to preseason clash ending early after Morice Norris injury

After the game, Lions quarterback Kyle Allen said he was praying for Morice Norris, remarking:

Ad
"It's a terrible game sometimes."

Head coach Dan Campbell revealed that Norris was breathing, talking, and moving and would be undergoing more tests. He continued by calling the experience "an eye-opener":

"It hits a little different. It puts things in perspective... It's a violent game and we love it. And when something like this happens, the silver lining is... the brotherhood."
Ad

Falcons counterpart Raheem Morris, whom Campbell praised as "the ultimate class act" for electing not to continue on with the game, said:

"You look in their eyes, and you saw it, and you get an opportunity to address the team and talk about your prayers and your thoughts for Mo and his family... It was pretty simple."

And sticking to the Falcons, wide receiver Casey Washington said that he and his teammates were also immediately clear about not wanting to play on after what they had witnessed:

Ad
"That's somebody's life, and that's bigger than football."

Next for the Lions and Falcons are the Miami Dolphins on August 15 and the Tennessee Titans on August 16, respectively.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications