Bijan Robinson has been a welcome addition to those fantasy managers with the rookie on their team. He was taken early in many leagues and delivered early this season. However, the Falcons' top pick in this year's NFL draft was limited in Week 7 against the Buccaneers.

NFL and fantasy football fans wondered why head coach Arthur Smith didn't use him in the offense. These fans took to Twitter (X) and called out the third-year head coach for not using Robinson:

NFL insider Ari Meirov shared the reason why Smith hasn't played Robinson in the game versus Tampa Bay:

However, fans who are fantasy managers and have Robinson on their teams weren't happy:

Robinson entered the game as the Atlanta Falcons' leader in rushing yards and tied for the most receptions with Drake London. He wasn't listed on the team's injury report and practiced all week.

Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson took on the load in Atlanta's backfield in Bijan Robinson's absence. There is no indication that the illness could be anything serious, but we could learn more after the game. He did play a snap in the second half of the game.

Bijan Robinson and his season in fantasy football this season

The former University of Texas star had double-digit PPR fantasy points in every game this season up until Week 7. His first two games in the NFL saw him get back-to-back 20-point efforts.

Week 1 saw him with 83 total yards from scrimmage (56 yards rushing and 27 yards receiving) with a touchdown. Week 2 saw a big day on the ground for Bijan Robinson with rushing 124 yards against the Green Bay Packers.

In total, he had 90 points in PPR leagues and he's on a pace to reach well over 150, maybe even 200, points this season. Time will tell if that does happen, as the Falcons need the rookie to have a chance of making the playoffs.