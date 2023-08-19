Bijan Robinson Madden 24 rating: How much overall is Falcons star RB?

Bijan Robinson is in a tough spot in his rookie season for the Atlanta Falcons. After finishing his final year at Texas with 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns, there will be high expectations for him. Likewise, being the running back who will pocket the most cast this season adds to the pressure.

His dominance could also revitalize the devalued market at his position. A breakout season from him could persuade general managers to put a premium on finding elite backfield talent. But since he is yet to prove himself in the NFL, Electronic Arts Sports gave him a fair Madden 24 rating.

What is Bijan Robinson’s Madden 24 overall rating?

EA Sports gave Bijan Robinson an 81 overall rating in Madden 24. That score ranks him 22nd among all running backs, tying him with Cam Akers and D’Andre Swift.

However, Robinson’s rating is miles away from top running backs Nick Chubb (97), Christian McCaffrey (96), and Josh Jacobs (95).

As expected, Robinson got high marks in attributes that running backs excel in. He has a 91 in speed, 92 in acceleration, 90 in jumping, 93 in injury resistance, and 90 in toughness. The 2022 Doak Walker Award winner also has high grades in change of direction (91), agility (89), awareness (89), and stamina (87). His strength rating is the same as his overall rating.

The 2022 Unanimous All-American got an 80 overall rating for ball carrying. That includes a 90 in carrying, 83 in trucking, 86 in BC Vision, 86 in juke move, 86 in break tackle, and 82 in stiff arm. He also received a 79 in spin move and 37 in break sack.

Meanwhile, EA Sports gave him an overall catching rating of 64. That includes 70 in catching, 71 in short route running, and 58 in spectacular catch and deep route running. He received a 63 in catch in traffic, release, and medium route running.

As for his other attributes, Bijan Robinson received a 46 overall rating in blocking, 38 in kick rating, and 23 in defense. Out of these categories, he received the highest marks in kick return (71), pass block (57), and impact blocking (52).

Can Bijan Robinson have a spectacular rookie season?

Opposing defenses will target him because of being a highly-touted prospect. But he could have a fantastic 2023 season based on the opponents they will face.

Of all their regular season opponents, only the Tennessee Titans are a top-10 ten in terms of stopping the run. Tennessee led the league in rushing yards allowed (76.9) per game last season. The rest of their foes are outside the top ten or the bottom half of last year’s rankings.