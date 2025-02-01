Bijan Robinson makes feelings known about Kirk Cousins stepping down for rookie Michael Penix Jr

Bijan Robinson sat down with Micah Parsons to discuss aspects of the Falcons' 2024 season, including the team's transition from Kirk Cousins to Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. Atlanta brought the veteran from Minnesota in the offseason, and he was the designated starter to begin the year.

However, Cousins' form tailed off towards the end of the season, culminating in nine picks over his final five appearances. The only touchdown he got during that period was against the lowly Raiders, but he recorded just 112 passing yards in that match, which was his worst output in 2024.

With the Falcons still in contention at that time to make the playoffs, they decided to bench Kirk Cousins and name the rookie Michael Penix Jr. as the starting quarterback.

Bijan Robison had a first-person view into what went on and praised the veteran as an exceptional roommate during the transition. The running back said that the senior player received the phone call informing him that he was being benched and did not kick up a fuss. Instead, he passed the baton to the rookie.

Bijan Robinson said:

"I think, like, just for the time, it was, I mean, yeah, just, you know, we, Kirk's, like, a bro, he's a, he's a really good teammate dog... Just how he, you know, got a call and, you know, he was accepting of it. And, you know, for him to be a vet like that, and to like, you know, just take a step back, you know, to Mike."

The running back continued by emphasizing how much Kirk Cousins helped Michael Penix Jr. instead of trying to think about himself. He told Micah Parsons:

"Like that gives me a lot of respect, because, bro, like any quarterback that's in a starting position and played in the league for that long and has to, like, become the number two guy, bro, they're probably like, want to leave the team. Yeah, be pissed off. But he helped him. But he helped him. I was like, that's real."

Bijan Robinson's comments backed up by public display of respect between Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr.

Bijan Robinson's recollection is consistent with what observers saw from Kirk Cousins after he was benched. One memorable moment came during Michael Penix Jr.'s debut in the NFL when the veteran led the rookie in prayer before they took the field.

Even though the Falcons are likely to proceed without Kirk Cousins in the future, he will leave Atlanta with his teammates' respect.

