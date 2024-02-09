Bijan Robinson reveals he was convinced Falcons were hiring Bill Belichick before pivoting to Raheem Morris

Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson had a solid rookie season last year. He finished the season with 976 rushing yards, scoring four touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Additionally, he finished with four receiving touchdowns and 487 yards.

Robinson played his first season in the NFL under head coach Arthur Smith. The Falcons elected to part ways with him following this past season.

With the team searching for a new HC this off-season, Robinson thought it would hire former New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robinson opened up about this on Undisputed this morning:

“That’s who I was expecting we were gonna hire. I thought it was gonna be Bill Belichick. Obviously he’s the greatest coach of all time. I’m all for the coaches that are strictly business and want to win right away and will be tough on you and that’s just what you’re gonna have to handle. I’m used to that."

"I was definitely prepared to have him come as well.”

Expand Tweet

On January 25, 2024, the Falcons hired Raheem Morris as their next HC. Morris served as the Falcons interim HC during the 2020 season after they fired HC Dan Quinn, who was 0-5.

Morris finished the season with a 4-7 record and joined the Los Angeles Rams' coaching staff as their defensive coordinator the following season.

Could we see Bill Belichick return to the NFL in 2025?

Bill Belichick during his New England Patriots Press Conference

There were eight HC vacancies following the 2023-2024 regular season, and all have been filled. The vacancies were by the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, and Atlanta Falcons. Neither had hired Bill Belichick.

It's mind-blowing that arguably the greatest coach of all time didn't get hired by a team this off-season. Even if Tom Brady played a big part in his coaching career, Belichick's resume and experience outweigh any HC hired.

Belichick still has plans to coach. He's expected to return to the NFL season and could even return sooner.

There are rumors that Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid could retire after this season. There were also rumors that the Chiefs could look to replace him with Belichick.

Who do you think Bill Belichick will coach next?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Bijan Robinson, Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.