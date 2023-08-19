Bijan Robinson might be a generational running back talent in the NFL but fans cannot stop worrying about what his future holds. Such is the situation of running backs in the NFL these days!

Bijan Robinson's first carry in the league came in the 2023 preseason game for the Atlanta Falcons against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a powerful carry as he dodged the defense and eliminated opposing tackles with his change of pace and physicality. He ended up getting a first down, highlighting why he was chosen in the first round by the team.

Fans could not help but marvel at his abilities but it was tinged with the recognition that he will be on a rookie contract for the next five years. Unlike other positions, his ability to play ball might be the highest right now, when he has not been beat up by NFL defenses.

They made their feelings known on social media, which also turned into a indictment how running backs are treated by the league. Some even implied it indirectly by comparing him with Saquon Barkley as a rookie, who they said was as explosive and had to struggle for a contract this offseason. Here are some of the best responses.

Saquon Barkley held Bijan Robinson up as an example when talking about the running backs' struggle in the current NFL market

Such is the talent of Bijan Robinson that when Saquon Barkley was making a point about running backs' plight in the current NFL market, he chose to namecheck him rather than any of the more established running backs. He said,

"There's two backs that got drafted in the first round right now. For instance, a guy like Bijan Robinson, he got drafted. I forgot I think it was top 10. 100% Sure. Great back. So the Falcons can draft him now, have that four year deal, that contract, then pick up his fifth year. And then tag him twice, and that's seven years."

The New York Giants player made the same point that the Atlanta Falcons could use his ability now under a rookie contract and if he is still doing well, extend it under franchise tag for two years. After that, when his production is likely to decrease, they could choose to get a new rookie running back through the NFL Draft.

These are serious challenges facing the position and it looks unlikely to be solved before the next bargaining agreement comes up. Until then, all we can do as fans is enjoy Bijan Robinson terrorizing defenses.