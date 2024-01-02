Bill Belichick addresses Patriots' rumored interest in Lamar Jackson as Ravens QB launches MVP campaign

Did Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have interest in trading for quarterback Lamar Jackson last year? The longtime coach was a guest on "The Greg Hill Show" on Boston's 93.7 Tuesday morning and was asked about the team's interest in Jackson.

Before signing with the Baltimore Ravens last offseason, Jackson and the Ravens could not come to a mutual deal, with the signal-caller even expressing interest in signing with another team.

The Ravens didn't let that happen and signed their quarterback to a lucrative extension. Belichick referred to the Lamar Jackson situation as one with many "moving parts."

"There's a lot of things that go on in the offseason. Each player has his own story," Belichick said. "But, look, in Lamar's case ... there was a lot of, I would say, there would have been a lot of moving parts on that one anyway. But you know, I'll discuss the players that are on the team, not the ones that aren't on it.

"I mean, there's a lot of players out there that were available. They're always available during the offseason. We talked to some of the players, some of the agents and all that. But those are all ... those conversations are on a whole other level. So, stick to the guys that are here."

Bill Belichick also said the team checks in on many available players during the offseason. However, he wasn't on the show to talk about Jackson but to discuss the current players on the Patriots roster.

Lamar Jackson's odds of being crowned NFL MVP

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appears to have sealed up the NFL MVP race with his last two games. A win over the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas night put him ahead of all other contenders.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, after Week 17, the odds of Jackson being named NFL MVP are -20000. After signing a contract extension with the Ravens last offseason, Jackson has had one of the best seasons of his young career.

He has thrown for 3,678 yards, a career-high, and 24 passing touchdowns. He has also rushed for 821 yards and five touchdowns.

The Baltimore Ravens are 13-3 and clinched the number one seed in the AFC playoffs last week. Whether the Ravens decide to start Jackson against the Pittsburgh Steelers remains to be seen.