Bill Belichick responds to rumored exit from Patriots after ongoing season

Reports broke yesterday that suggest that the New England Patriots are set to move on from Bill Belichick following the season. After a tumultuous last few years, owner Robert Kraft may have seen enough to look into a new head coach.

The incumbent, who has been part of this team since 2000, would be looking for a new job elsewhere for the first time in over two decades. He's widely considered the best coach of all time, but he may be on the unemployment line.

With that report going viral, journalists asked the head coach about it. In the most stereotypical way, Belichick answered:

"We're getting ready for Kansas City."

The man who made the phrase "On to Cincinnati" famous is back with another all-time classic, this time in the face of rumors that he will be without a job next season.

Where would Bill Belichick go?

If he is fired by the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick has two options. He can retire and start his next chapter, or he can look for a new team to prove he still has it. There are a number of teams that could be in the market for a new coach.

The Carolina Panthers have already fired Frank Reich just 11 games into his tenure as their dumpster fire continues to rage on. That's one guaranteed opening for the 2024 season.

It's less than ideal, but Cam Newton claimed that he believes David Tepper, Carolina's owner, will try his best to lure the seven-time Super Bowl winner to Charlotte.

Cam Newton believes the Panthers want Bill Belichick

Beyond that, it's expected that the Los Angeles Chargers will fire Brandon Staley and could bring in Belichick if he is available. Other potential openings include the Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Atlanta Falcons.

The Las Vegas Raiders also fired Josh McDaniels, so they are another team certainly in the mix for a new head coach if Belichick is indeed fired from his post.

Time will tell if the report holds to be true, as there are still four games left in the NFL regular season.