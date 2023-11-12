Bill Belichick delivers verdict on Mac Jones’ future as Patriots starting QB

Mac Jones appears to have regressed even further during the 2023 NFL season than he did last year. It has been all downhill for the New England Patriots quarterback following his promising rookie season in 2021.

Jones leads the NFL with nine interceptions as the Patriots feature a disastrous 2-8 record, the worst ever in any season since Bill Belichick took over. Their most recent loss came in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany and things got ugly for Mac Jones.

Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien was spotted screaming at the quarterback on the sidelines, and that was before he threw a costly interception late in the fourth quarter. All of this resulted in Jones being benched for the Patriots' final offensive drive of the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's unclear at this point if the quarterback change is temporary or permanent, as either could be reasonably justified at this point in the season. Bill Belichick was asked about the quarterback situation at his press conference immediately following the game.

A reporter asked:

"After this situation with the game, does Mac Jones start next week?"

Belichick responded:

"Again, we'll see. Deal with next week, next week."

Belichick's vague response should come as no surprise as he rarely gives the media any concrete information on his game plans. This isn't the first time that Jones has been pulled from a game for poor performance, but in the past, Belichick has always gone back to him in the Patriots' next game.

It will be interesting to see if Belichick sticks with that same trend or if he has finally seen enough from his struggling young quarterback. It's still probably too late in the season to make any real difference in their hopes of potentially making it to the NFL Playoffs.

With just a 2-8 record, they will need to win their seven remaining games to even a shot, but even then they may not get into the postseason anyway.

Who will replace Mac Jones if he is benched?

Jones and Zappe

When Mac Jones was benched for the final offensive drive of the Patriots' Week 10 game against the Colts, Bailey Zappe replaced him. Zappe likely made Bill Belichick's decision a little more complicated by doing nothing to earn the job moving forward.

In fact, he threw a terrible interception into triple-coverage which officially sealed the victory for the Colts. While neither option offers much optimism currently, if Belichick benches Jones, then Zappe will likely be their starter, at least for now.