Bill Belichick's favorite beer option will leave you in splits

Bill Belichick is known as a pretty straightforward guy as head coach of the New England Patriots. He enjoys the same hoodie, regardless of the weather, and never tends to display much emotion.

So the question remains: How does he let loose?

A recent photo emerged of Belichick enjoying a beer after a recent Patriots game. Consequently, he was asked about his beer of choice and his answer was one for the ages.

Here's how Belichick responded, in vintage Belichick fashion:

"Whatever’s cold.”

Ryan Hannable @RyanHannable Postgame scene from Gillette Stadium: Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia celebrating the win in Optum lounge with a few others.Belichick with a Budweiser, Patricia a Corona. Postgame scene from Gillette Stadium: Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia celebrating the win in Optum lounge with a few others.Belichick with a Budweiser, Patricia a Corona. https://t.co/HEt2bBrmAc

Bill Belichick keeps his beer choice simple

There is nothing wrong with a cold beer and Belichick has taken the simple approach to avoid naming favorites and then having sponsorship calls come his way. His focus has always remained on football and his answer was no different.

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss Question (via @TheGregHillShow ): If you could order one beer, what would be your choice?Bill Belichick: "Whatever's cold." 🍻🏈 Question (via @TheGregHillShow): If you could order one beer, what would be your choice?Bill Belichick: "Whatever's cold." 🍻🏈

As for his focus on football, Belichick won comfortably on Sunday as his Patriots clobbered the New York Jets by a final score of 54-13. That counts as a revenge win for the head coach, even though he hasn't been with the Jets since the 1999 season.

The win improved the Patriots to 3-4 on the season, putting them just one win behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East standings. It was a convincing way to bounce back after an overtime loss the week prior to the Dallas Cowboys.

Belichick won and was able to pop an ice cold beer in celebration. Hopefully he had enough beers because the outlook for the rest of the season does not look promising.

Two of the Patriots' three wins this season have come against the Jets, who happen to be one of the worst teams this season. The other win came against the lowly Houston Texans.

Next up is a road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, a game in which the Patriots will be major underdogs. But perhaps Belichick can rally his team and pull off an upset. If so, he can crack a few more cold ones and celebrate the fact his team is back in AFC playoff contention.

