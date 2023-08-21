The 2023-2024 NFL season will be the first season in the last 23 years without Tom Brady. Brady announced his retirement following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wildcard loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

With Week 1 looming around the corner, Brady has plans to watch his first game after his NFL career.

According to sources, Brady will be in attendance for the New England Patriots season opener vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. While Brady will receive a warm welcome back to where he spent 20 years of his NFL career, head coach Bill Belichick said that one night is not enough appreciation for the recognition Brady deserves.

"What a great experience and opportunity it was for me to coach Tom. Tremendous appreciation for everything he did for me, did for our team, everything he gave us. ... I'm sure there will be a lot of excitement at the game, in the stands, as there should be."

Belichick added:

"He's done an awful lot for this organization, this franchise, this city and the National Football League. One night's probably really not enough, nowhere close to being enough for what Tom deserves."

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick accomplished a ton of success together

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick during Los Angeles Chargers v New England Patriots

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were highly successful with the New England Patriots, maybe more than any other duo in history.

The two have won six Super Bowls together, which is more than any other QB-HC duo. Belichick won three Coach of the Year awards while Brady earned three league MVPs.

In his career, Brady has been named to 15 Pro Bowls and has set many QB records such as career wins, playoff wins, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and many other categories.

Belichick has a career record of 329-165 as a coach and also holds multiple records such as Super Bowl wins appearances, and playoff wins.

Both Belichick and Brady will be inducted into the Hall of Fame one day and will be remembered as one of if not the greatest HC-QB duo in NFL history.

