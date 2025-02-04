Bill Belichick knows a thing or two about beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason. The legendary coach defeated Patrick Mahomes in the AFC championship game in his first year as a starter, advancing to the 2017 Super Bowl where they won against the LA Rams.

Belichick joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday to talk about his past experiences with the Chiefs and shared his thoughts on what needs to be done to take the team down.

"Anybody who plays the Chiefs, Philadelphia this week, you gotta play your best football in the fourth quarter," Belichick said (0:37)."The Chiefs have been so good in one-score games and close games. They find a way to win whether is blocking a kick against Denver, blocking a kick in the Houston game that would have made it a one-score game or whether is making stops on defense or making the last-drive field goal or last-drive touchdown they did in the Super Bowl last year.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They just make the plays they need to make to win and you better play your best football in the fourth quarter because they're a well-balanced team and they can do it in all three facets."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Belichick added that the Chiefs or Eagles can turn the game in their favor with one player or unit, emphasizing that playing their best game will be mandatory on Sunday.

After clashing in the big game two years ago, the Chiefs will try to make history and secure the first three-peat in the Super Bowl era while the Eagles are keen to return to the top of the league.

Bill Belichick starred in intense battles with Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs

Over the years, Bill Belichick exchanged big punches with Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. Their first two matchups were nothing short of remarkable. The New England Patriots secured a 43-40 win before they met again in the 2018 AFC championship game. The Patriots needed overtime but secured a dramatic 37-31 victory.

After those matchups, the balance shifted to the Chiefs, first taking a 23-16 win in 2019 and a 26-10 triumph in 2020. Their most recent duel took place in 2023, with the Chiefs getting the 27-17 victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.