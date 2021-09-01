'Bill Belichick helped Cam Newton by cutting him': New England Patriots legend Deion Branch reacts to QB's surprise cut

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch believes that Bill Belichick releasing Cam Netwon is a blessing in disguise for the quarterback.

Branch told TMZ today that Newton should be thanking the Patriots' longtime head coach for letting him go.

"Let's tip our hats off to coach Belichick and the move that he did make," Branch said. "Freeing Cam and allowing him to go and seek another team.”

The 32-year-old former MVP quarterback can now look for another team rather than being stuck on the bench behind rookie QB Mac Jones.

Branch believes there will be a lot of interest in Cam Newton now that he's available. He told TMZ that the Houston Texans or Miami Dolphins could be landing spots for the veteran NFL play-caller.

"For sure he'll be picked up," Deion said.

Bill Belichick spoke briefly today to the media about Cam Newton’s release, saying:

“It was a very competitive situation. Both players took pretty close to an equal number of repetitions in total between practice, games, going all the way back to the spring," he said.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels spoke highly of his time with Newton in New England.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for him as a player. A tremendous amount of respect for him as a human being. I think he did everything he could that we asked him to do to try to help us win and help us prepare this year to improve. And for that I'm very grateful and appreciative of all the things he did, all the work he put in."

Where will former Patriots QB Cam Newton play in 2021?

The NFL community was shocked by the Patriots releasing Newton yesterday, but now the focus turns to where the 32-year-old QB play this season.

The Houston Texans are an obvious destination for former Patriots QB Newton. NFL journeyman QB Tyrod Taylor is slated to start for the Texans this season due to the ongoing Deshaun Watson issue.

Newton would be an instant upgrade to the team but the Texans may not be looking to win this year, instead hoping for the number one draft pick in 2022.

Another Texas NFL franchise, the Dallas Cowboys, was also a popular pick, but they claimed former Panthers QB Will Grier off waivers earlier today, so Newton may not be an option.

The #Cowboys add a former Panthers QB but it’s not Cam Newton. Will Grier started the final two games in 2019, going 0-2 and throwing four interceptions to no touchdowns. He showed improvement during the 2021 preseason. Former 3rd round pick. https://t.co/ylRGkV5Iyc — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 1, 2021

The Miami Dolphins could be where Cam Newton ends up with a lot of speculation that the team was looking to trade for Deshaun Watson this preseason.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has repeatedly stated that Tua Tagovailoa is the starting quarterback this season and beyond. But Dolphins management may hedge their bets by signing Newton.

