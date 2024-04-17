Bill Belichick inches closer to signing with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions after failing to land new HC role: Report

After a disappointing 4-13 finish last season, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots parted ways with each other. The legendary head coach spent 24 years in New England and was expected to become the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

However, that did not happen, as the franchise opted to go with Raheem Morris. According to ESPN's Tisha Thompson, Michael Rothstein and John Mastroberardino, Belichick was nowhere near winning the Falcons job since he did not rank among the top three head coaching candidates assessed by the franchise.

Since Belichick will be without a job for at least till next year, the legendary head coach is reportedly close to signing a deal with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions. He could be seen doing analysis on ESPN's "ManningCast" next season, as Peyton and Eli Manning continue to cover Monday Night Football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Based on the report by ESPN, Belichick is interested in coaching the three NFC East teams, i.e. the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadephia Eagles.

Bill Belichick could become the Cowboys' next head coach

Bill Belichick: New England Patriots Press Conference

As mentioned above, Bill Belichick is interested in coaching the Cowboys as well as their two other division rivals. Mike McCarthy was expected to get fired by the franchise after the 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round, but Jerry Jones brought him back, for what is the last year of his deal with the team.

McCarthy is unlikely to get an extension by the franchise, due to which, a new head coach might arrive in Dallas next year. Given how good Belichick's relationship with Jones is, all signs point to the 72-year-old becoming the new Cowboys' head coach after McCarthy's departure.

In the ESPN report credited above, it was mentioned that a source spoke to a longtime friend of coach Belichick, and he hinted that the Patriots legend might not ever coach again in the NFL if Jerry Jones doesn't pursue him.

The Cowboys have not won the Super Bowl since 1995. Bill Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, would be an ideal fit for the Patriots because of his winning mentality, and since the Cowboys roster is much better than what the Patriots had, he could work wonders with them.

Jones may be the only owner in the NFL who can co-exist with Belichick, given the former is also the general manager and makes all major decisions for the organization. As a result, a move to Dallas makes a lot of sense for the future Hall of Famer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback