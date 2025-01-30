Bill Belichick 'isn't pleased' with Tom Brady and Raiders picking Pete Carroll as new HC: Report

Word around the NFL is Tom Brady's former NFL coach, Bill Belichick, reportedly wasn't impressed with Brady's Las Vegas Raiders hiring Pete Carroll as their new head coach.

With the Raiders being one of six NFL teams with a head coach opening this offseason, they decided to go with the former Super Bowl-winning coach of the Seattle Seahawks. But Belichick allegedly had opposing thoughts on the decision.

Per ProFootballTalk:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The talk in league circles is that Belichick wasn’t pleased, to say the least, that Brady’s Raiders went with Carroll. But, again, Belichick can never say that, because it conflicts with the narrative that he’s always been all-in with UNC.”

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Three weeks ago, multiple reports suggested that the Raiders reached out to Belichick to see if he would reconsider a move back to coaching in the NFL. This came after he agreed to become the University of North Carolina Tar Heels' next head coach.

Belichick agreed on a five-year deal in December but didn't put pen to paper until just last week.

Bill Belichick suggests the Lombardi Trophy be renamed after Tom Brady

Bill Belichick, left, Tom Brady, right, during the New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens - AFC Championship Game - Source: Getty

While Bill Belichick may reportedly not be impressed with Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders' decision to hire Pete Carroll, he did show a ton of praise for his former signal-caller.

Appearing on the "Let's Go!" podcast run by Brady and Jim Gray, Belichick suggested that the Lombardi Trophy for the Super Bowl should be renamed after Brady.

Belichick said (via Detroit Free Press):

"Players win games. You can't win games without good players. I don't care who the coach is, it's impossible. You can't win without good players ... Maybe they should name it the Brady Trophy. He won seven of them."

To Belichick's point, no one has more Super Bowl victories or appearances as a player than Tom Brady. Brady also holds numerous quarterback records such as most passing yards, touchdowns, completions and Super Bowl wins.

Brady's impact on the NFL reaches beyond the field, being a Fox Sports color commentator and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Do you agree with Belichick and think the Lombardi Trophy should be named after Brady?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.