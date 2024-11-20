Bill Belichick issues warning to teams after $230,000,000 QB Deshaun Watson flops in Cleveland 

Former NFL coach Bill Belichick sent a message to teams using Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns as examples. The eight-time Super Bowl champion coach warned the league about giving large contracts to players who don't pan out as expected.

During Wednesday's edition of the "Let's Go" show, Belichick named another AFC team that threw a lot of money to a player and ended up throwing money away.

"The tough thing about the Cleveland situation is they didn't have to do that. They already had a contract, and they just kind of threw more money at it and guaranteed more and so forth. So. But look, these situations are, I think, a lesson to you know, the executives and then teams in the National Football League.

"What happened in Denver is, if you throw a lot of money at a player, and it doesn't work out, you could be sitting there looking at, you know, 50 to 60 to $70 million of dead money on your cap and make it hard to be competitive in that particular season," Belichick said. (22:20 mark)

Bill Belichick added that it's common knowledge that franchises must give big contracts to players, but urges teams not to compromise 20% or 30% of their cap that can be used to land other players who can help teams meet their goals. Belichick said that they need to be 100% sure that they're getting the right guy or the consequences will be costly.

The Browns drew a lot of criticism from fans and media members for the contract they gave to Deshaun Watson, guaranteeing $230,000,000 in the deal. He's thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 19 games for the Browns and boasts a 9-10 record over that span.

Stephen A. Smith snubs Bill Belichick for potential head-coaching opening

Bill Belichick is expected to draw attention from teams in the 2024 NFL offseason. After parting with the New England Patriots at the end of last season, he's trying to find a new project in the league. He's been linked with the Dallas Cowboys, but Stephen A. Smith doesn't see it.

"What is Dallas about?" Smith said. "It's about the sizzle, it's about the bright lights, it's about performing under the bright lights. And also it's about him and this is the key ingredient that I would go with Deion Sanders other than him being significantly younger than Bill Belichick, I would also bring this up."

Michael Irving explained how the Cowboys can reunite with Sanders next season, but it remains to be seen if Coach Prime is attracted to the project.

